Technopark CEO Sandip Kumar has said that Thiruvananthapuram has emerged as one of India's most attractive cost-effective Tier-2 cities in terms of cost of living for a family of four, raising its competitive edge for investors and professionals.

His remarks were based on two recent studies on cost of living across the country.

As per the data by online platform LivingCostIndex, the average monthly cost of living for a family of four (2 adults + 2 children) living in a rented apartment in Thiruvananthapuram is ₹77,539.91 (US$816.07). This was stated in a release by Technopark.

The data was compiled and analysed based on the monthly cost for a typical middle-class family living in a rented 2BHK apartment with standard lifestyle, private schooling, domestic help and moderate discretionary spending.

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The Technopark CEO, in a release on Wednesday, said that the Kerala capital is emerging as a cost-efficient destination for companies re-evaluating their workplace strategy. "The city's thriving IT ecosystem, combined with lower real estate and operational costs, is positioning the Kerala capital as an attractive alternative for technology firms. The cost-effective living expenses are also a major factor attracting tech professionals to relocate to the capital," he added.

He further noted that the region enjoys a significant advantage in fit-out costs, reinforcing its appeal as a cost-efficient business destination.

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According to Sandip, Thiruvananthapuram has evolved into a strategic centre for knowledge-based industries, offering a compelling blend of competitive advantages for global firms.

Meanwhile, as per the survey on 'Monthly cost of living for a middle-class family of four in top 10 Indian cities' released by Bangalore Leadership Circle (BLC), Mumbai tops the list with a monthly cost of living between ₹120,000 and ₹180,000. BLC is an exclusive professional community dedicated to empowering senior executives, founders, and industry leaders in Bengaluru.

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As per the survey, by 2030, cost of living will rise 25-60 per cent across India's top cities, driven by job growth, migration and housing pressure. It also says Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune will see the sharpest increase.

The other cities behind Mumbai are Bengaluru (₹1 lakh-₹160,000), Hyderabad (₹80,000-₹130,000), Pune (₹75000-₹125000), Gurugram (₹95000-₹150000), Delhi (₹95,000-₹1,50,000), Chennai (₹75,000-₹1,20,000), Ahmedabad (₹65,000-₹11,0000), Kolkata (₹60,000-Rs 1 lakh) and Jaipur (₹55,000-₹90,000).

Last year, global real estate advisory firm Colliers India identified Thiruvananthapuram as an emerging strategic hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), governance, research, and technology in South India.

Its City Profiling Report highlighted the city’s unique position, combining institutional legacy with next-generation innovation. "Thiruvananthapuram's emergence as a cost-effective and well-connected Tier-II IT destination is witnessing increasing corporate interest and sustained demand for technology infrastructure," the Technopark statement said.

Key infrastructure developments include the Vizhinjam International Seaport, the Coastal Highway, and the Outer Area Growth Corridor. Upcoming IT developments within the Technopark ecosystem, including Downtown Trivandrum by Taurus, World Trade Centre by Brigade Group (Phase I), and the Quad project (Phase IV), are expected to ensure long-term scalability.

"The IT sector in the capital witnessed significant growth following the establishment of Technopark and the STPI centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, to enhance software exports," the release said.

Thiruvananthapuram is home to premier institutions, including VSSC, IISER, RGCB, IIST, and Digital University Kerala. The city has also been recognised globally for urban resilience, becoming the first Indian city to receive UN-Habitat's Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities.

As India’s first IT Park and an ecosystem enabler for over 35 years, Technopark continues to play a central role in the capital’s growth story. Technopark recorded software export revenues of ₹14,575 crore in FY 2024-25, marking a 10 per cent growth over the previous year.