Thrissur: A 75-year-old woman, Suhra (75), wife of Seythumuhammed of Thoppi in Muttichur, died after falling off a scooter that reportedly went out of control while attempting to evade a stray dog attack in Thrissur on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 12.30 pm near the Kallattupuzha Siva Temple in Muttichur. Suhra was travelling on a scooter along with her granddaughter when a pack of stray dogs allegedly chased them from behind.

While attempting to escape from the dogs, Suhra's granddaughter, who was driving, lost control, causing Suhra, who was riding pillion, to fall off the scooter. She hit her head on a roadside stone. Though she was rushed to a private hospital in Valappad, doctors could not save her.

Local resident Kabir alleged that stray dog menace was a persistent issue in the area and that authorities had failed to act despite repeated complaints from residents. However, ward member Shantha Solomon said the panchayat had taken all necessary measures to address the stray dog problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, local residents inspected a nearby house and found that several dogs were being kept there. Residents also alleged that the woman living in the house regularly fed stray dogs that gather in the area.