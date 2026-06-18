Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 19 cases of Shigella infection on Thursday, taking the total number of cases recorded in June to 110, according to health department.

The latest cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram (2), Kollam (1), Ernakulam (1), Thrissur (3), Malappuram (1), Kozhikode (9) and Kannur (2).

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Kozhikode and Wayanad have reported the highest number of infections this month. Outbreaks have been officially declared in four districts — Kozhikode (33 cases), Wayanad (18), Thrissur (9) and Alappuzha (3). Other districts that have reported Shigella cases in June include Malappuram (14), Thiruvananthapuram (13), Kollam (8), Kannur (7), Idukki (3) and Ernakulam (2).

A total of 186 Shigella cases have been reported in the state so far this year, with 110 cases recorded in June alone.

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Meanwhile, health authorities have stepped up preventive measures in the wake of diarrhoeal diseases, including shigellosis.

In line with directions from the Union Health Ministry, the state has launched a special campaign against diarrhoeal diseases from June 16 to July 31 under the slogan: "Prevent diarrhoeal diseases, save lives."

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The campaign will focus on strengthening public awareness and coordinating preventive measures across departments, including the General Education Department, Women and Child Development Department, Water Resources Department, Jalanidhi and Local Self-Government Department.

The health department said that preventive activities would be intensified at health centres, anganwadis, schools and households. Key measures include promoting breastfeeding, ensuring vaccination against rotavirus, disinfecting drinking water sources, conducting regular water quality testing, improving waste management practices, encouraging handwashing and ensuring the availability of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and zinc supplements at health facilities and anganwadis.

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The campaign will also emphasise personal hygiene, proper handwashing after using toilets and before meals, safe handling of children's waste, hygiene practices during breastfeeding, and awareness about the preparation and importance of ORS in preventing complications from diarrhoeal diseases.