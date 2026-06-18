The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN628 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-628 Lottery Result (June 18, 2026)

1st Prize – ₹1 Crore

PW 519786

Consolation Prize – ₹5,000

For remaining all printed series

ADVERTISEMENT

2nd Prize – ₹30 Lakh

PR 842469

3rd Prize – ₹5 Lakh

PY 935794

ADVERTISEMENT

4th Prize – ₹5,000: 0101, 0215, 0686, 0872, 2618, 3733, 3761, 4207, 4251, 4769, 5090, 5227, 5746, 6648, 6979, 8061, 8586, 8951, 8966

5th Prize – ₹2,000: 0026, 2245, 3279, 4218, 7575, 9544