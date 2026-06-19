Kozhikode: The allocation of funds for the long-pending Nilambur–Nanjangud railway project has rekindled hopes for the rail line, which is considered a viable alternative route connecting southern Kerala with Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The project suffered years of delay due to the lackadaisical approach of previous governments, which was widely perceived as favouring the proposed Thalassery–Mysuru railway line. Railway experts and project supporters argue that the Nilambur–Nanjangud line could significantly boost Kerala’s development by emerging as a major freight corridor linking Kochi with Bengaluru.

During the election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted the delay in implementing the project as a key issue. And now, the budget presented on Friday by Chief Minister V D Satheesan has allocated ₹2 crore for the initial works of the proposed railway line.

The Centre had earlier granted permission for the state to proceed with a Final Location Survey (FLS) through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 156-km railway line connecting Nilambur and Nanjangud via Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad.

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On June 24, 2016, the state government issued an order sanctioning funds for the FLS and DPR preparation by DMRC. The agency had planned to complete the survey within eight months, with the government approving a total of ₹8 crore for the exercise. Subsequently, on November 24, 2017, ₹2 crore was earmarked as the initial allocation for the survey and DPR preparation. However, the funds were never released despite repeated requests from DMRC.

As the state government did not take any major steps regarding the project, the Ministry of Railways later sanctioned ₹5.9 crore for the preparation of a DPR. A Hyderabad-based firm subsequently prepared the DPR, which recommended a double-line railway with multiple elevated sections and tunnel structures. The latest positive step by the state government is being viewed as a green signal for the project and has renewed hopes for its implementation.

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Recently, Metro Man E Sreedharan met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss measures to overcome hurdles affecting the project. The latest budget allocation by the state government is expected to provide fresh momentum to the long-delayed railway line.

The proposed route will originate from Nilambur and pass through Kakkadampoyil, Thiruvambady, Anakkampoyil, Meppadi, Kalpetta, Sulthan Bathery, Gundlupet and Nanjangud before terminating at Mysuru.

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Biju Ninan of the Nilambur–Mysuru Rail Action Council opined that the allocation of primary fund for the construction of the project will revive the long pending rail line project as it indicates the favourable stand of UDF government. “As per the DPR, the project cost is very high because the agency has recommended a double-line railway. However, the state government should pressurise the Railways to construct only a single line in the first phase, which could significantly reduce the overall cost,” said Biju Ninan.