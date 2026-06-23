Kozhikode: The Vadakara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of DYFI leader Jithin Bhaskar, who was arrested in connection with the fake 'Kafir screenshot' case linked to the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign in Vadakara

Jithin Bhaskar, a DYFI Block Committee member and CPM Thuruthi Local Committee member, was arrested last week following questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. His arrest came after another local CPM leader, Ribesh Ramakrishnan, reportedly told investigators that Jithin had shared the controversial screenshot in a CPM workers’ WhatsApp group named “Vadakara Squad,” of which he is said to be the administrator.

When the court considered his bail plea on Monday, the prosecution opposed the application, arguing that granting bail could lead to the destruction of evidence. The defence, however, maintained that the case is politically motivated and sought his release, pointing out that Jithin had already spent two days in judicial custody and two days in SIT custody.

According to sources, the SIT has concluded that Jithin Bhaskar himself created the fabricated screenshot. Investigators also suspect that he reset his mobile phone after creating the image in an attempt to destroy digital evidence. The SIT is expected to move the court seeking permission to subject the device to scientific and forensic examination.

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The controversy erupted in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when a screenshot of an alleged WhatsApp message surfaced on social media in the Vadakara constituency. The message was falsely attributed to Muhammad Kasim P, Kozhikode district secretary of the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF).

The purported message read: “Shafi is a pious young man who offers namaz five times a day, while the other is a non-Muslim ‘Kafir’ woman candidate. Whom should we vote for? Let us think.”

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The message referred to the electoral contest between CPM candidate K K Shailaja and Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who later won the constituency with a margin of 1,14,506 votes.

During the election campaign, the screenshot was widely circulated by Left leaders and supporters through Facebook posts and WhatsApp groups associated with the CPM and the Left front. The circulation of the post intensified political tensions in Vadakara, triggering allegations of communal polarisation and hate propaganda.

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Following the controversy, local CPM leader P Bhaskaran Master lodged a complaint with the Vadakara police, leading to the registration of a case against Muhammad Kasim. However, Kasim and the MSF leadership strongly denied any involvement and demanded a comprehensive investigation to identify those responsible for creating and circulating the fabricated content. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also alleged that the conspiracy had been orchestrated by the CPM.

A preliminary police investigation reportedly found that Muhammad Kasim had no role in the creation or dissemination of the screenshot. A report later submitted before the Kerala High Court is understood to have indicated the involvement of pro-Left cyber groups in spreading the fabricated content. Despite these findings, the police subsequently closed the case citing a lack of evidence.

After the UDF government assumed office, Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla approached Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala seeking a fresh and detailed investigation into the matter, which eventually led to the reopening of the case and the ongoing SIT probe.