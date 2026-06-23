Cycling event led by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Thiruvananthapuram; Arivu Through the Soul of Guru' scholarship distribution in Kollam; Salim Kumar memorial and film screening, organised by Chavara Cultural Centre and Cochin Film Society in Kochi; lecture on 'Food Safety – Human Safety,' organised by Sareena Trust, delivered by Food Safety Commissioner Bibi Mathew in Kozhikode, among others are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Chacka ITI: Cycling event led by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, 6:15 am.

Legislative Assembly Coffee House: Jackfruit Feast hosted by the Jackfruit Promotion Council, attended by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, 2:30 pm.

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Press Club: Book launch of 'Othalanga Kaikkunna Plavu' (The Jackfruit Tree Bearing Othalanga) by Ziyad Edava, launched by Minister Roji M John, 5:00 pm.

Padinjarekotta Mithraniketan City Centre: State-level seminar on 'Medicinal Properties of Raw Jackfruit,' inaugurated by Minister T Siddique, 8:00 am.

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Palayam Ayyankali Hall: Symposium honouring humor in Malayalam cinema, 10:00 am.

Press Club: Thiruvananthapuram Rationalist Association's memorial for Pavanana, Edamaruku, and Dr N M Mohammed Ali, with Pannyian Raveendran, 4:00 pm.

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Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham: 'Kirmeeravadham' Kathakali performance, 5:30 pm.

Kottakkakam Valli Devasena Sametha Subrahmanya Swamy Temple: Temple Festival, Kumara Sukta Japam, 7:00 pm.

Mascot Hotel: 'Aniloorma' memorial conference organised by the Kesari Smaraka Journalist Trust, and presentation of the Anil Radhakrishnan Fellowship by Minister C.P. John, 5:30 pm.

Bypass Kovalam Turf: Kick-off match as part of a football exhibition game organised by the Press Club, featuring Ministers, MLAs, and journalists. The match aims to express solidarity with 'Operation Toofan' and promote the 'Kick Out Drugs' message. Guests include Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Minister Ramesh Chennithala, 6:00 pm.

Kollam

Chathannoor Vilappuram Arivu Kendram: 'Arivu Through the Soul of Guru' scholarship distribution, free training for women, talent meet, and inauguration of an awareness program, 10:00 am.

Chinnakkada Hotel Nani: Awareness program for farmer companies in the district on 'Productive Alliance,' as part of the Agriculture Department's Kera Project, 10:30 am.

Karbala Khadi Village Industries Office: Muharram Special Rebate Fair, 10:00 am.

Mangaad Aiswarya Nagar Puthanvila Durgadevi Temple: Ashtabandha Navikarana Kalasam (renovation ritual) and remedial ceremonies, 5:30 pm.

Kottayam

Kottayam CMS College: Malayalam Manorama Book Festival, 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

St. Joseph's Cathedral: Jacobite Syrian Church Diocesan Prayer Association's 'Kripadhara' meditation gathering and intercessory prayer, led by Fr. Abhilash Abraham Valiyaveettil, 10:00 am.

Nehru Stadium: Olympic Fun Run flag-off, 10:00 am.

Kochi

Ernakulam Mahakavi G Auditorium: Seminar 'Cinema and Literature: Interdependencies,' inaugurated by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, with speeches by Balachandra Menon and Kamal, 10:00 am.

Shanmugam Road Hotel Marine Inn: Karshaka Morcha Organic Farmers' Conference, inaugurated by K.S. Shaiju, 10:00 am.

Kadavanthra Clint Art Gallery: 'Cryptocon' exhibition by students of RLV Govt College of Fine Arts, 4:00 pm.

Ponnurunni Rural Library: Reading Fortnight celebration 'Human Library - Read the Human,' 4:30 pm.

Kacheripady Pranatha Books: Lecture by V Madhusoodanan, writer and IIM Kozhikode Administrative Officer, and launch of his book 'Veeryam Nurayunna Varikal,' 5:30 pm.

Chavara Dolby Theatre: Salim Kumar memorial and film screening, organised by Chavara Cultural Centre and Cochin Film Society, 5:30 pm.

Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Edappally Senior Citizens Forum's weekly lecture on 'Respiratory Diseases,' 5:30 pm.

Maharaja's College Stadium: Olympic Run on Olympic Day, with flag-off by Collector G. Priyanka and flag hoisting by City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, 8:15 am.

Mamangalam Career Campus Aviation College: Reading Week celebration, organised by Friends of P T Thomas collective and Career Campus, 10:30 am.

Kozhikode

Mittayi Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Courtyard: Njattuvela Mela, 10:00 am.

Ashokapuram Calicut Chamber Bhavan: KSEB Pensioners' Collective District Representative Conference, 10:00 am.

Gokulam Grand Hotel: Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Metro Med Cardiac Centre and Medtronic India, 12:30 pm.

Alakapuri: Lecture on 'Bhakshya Suraksha - Manava Surakha' (Food Safety - Safety of Humanity) organised by Sareena Trust, delivered by Food Safety Commissioner Bibi Mathew, 3:30 pm.

Beach Open Stage Premises: Olympic Run organised by the District Olympic Association and District Sports Council as part of World Olympic Day, inaugurated by District Panchayat President Milli Mohan, 4:00 pm.

Puthiyara S.K. Pottekkatt Cultural Centre: Memorial for former Minister A Sujanapal, attended by Mayor O Sadasivan, 5:00 pm.

Kairali Vedi Auditorium: T P Dasan memorial, organised by the Progressive Arts and Literature Forum Town Regional Committee, 5:30 pm.