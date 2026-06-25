​Kochi: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday strongly condemned the violence that erupted during the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, calling the use of razor blades during the protest a 'very wrong method' and asserting that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Speaking to the media in Kochi ahead of inaugurating the constituency-level campaign programmes for the second phase of ‘Operation Toofan’ in Ernakulam, Chennithala ruled out any tolerance for what he described as a dangerous new trend in student protests.

Referring to the blade attacks that left several police personnel and activists injured during the clash, the Home Minister said a detailed investigation was underway to identify those who brought the blades to the protest. “We are investigating who brought those blades. Anyway, when the police have lathis in their hands, they cannot bring a blade along with it, right? We will find out who brought these blades. Instructions have been given for that. Whoever brought them, we will catch them,” Chennithala said.

Questioning why protesters would carry such weapons, he said the police already possessed batons and firearms and therefore had no reason to carry blades. “Why are people coming for a protest carrying blades? This is something I fail to understand. Bringing hundreds of blades to threaten and attack policemen is an action that will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

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Recalling his own days in student politics, Chennithala said such methods were unprecedented. “We have all participated in student protests in the past, but none of us ever brought blades when going for a protest. Aren't the policemen human beings too? Those who brought the blades will be brought before the law,” he added.

His remarks came against the backdrop of violent clashes during an SFI protest march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram against fee hikes in CAPE and IHRD-run professional colleges and the state's liquor policy. The protest turned violent after demonstrators allegedly attempted to breach police barricades and vandalised a large cut-out of Chief Minister VD Satheesan. The police responded by using water cannons and resorting to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Around 20 SFI activists reportedly sustained injuries, mostly to their heads and necks, while traffic along MG Road was disrupted for several hours.

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The police claimed to have recovered several razor blades from the protest site and alleged that the attacks on security personnel had been premeditated. However, the SFI rejected the allegation, claiming that a woman activist was injured by a blade wielded by police personnel. Chennithala said the police were examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish exactly how the incident unfolded and identify those responsible.

Case registered against 110, including 10 SFI leaders

The Cantonment Police in Thiruvananthapuram have registered a case against 110 persons, including 10 SFI leaders, in connection with the protest. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the SFI organised the protest despite an order prohibiting processions, demonstrations and agitations on public roads. The protesters began a march from the University College campus at Palayam around noon and reached the Secretariat's main gate at about 12.15 p.m.

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Police alleged that the protesters formed an unlawful assembly with a common objective, raised slogans and obstructed the free movement of vehicles and pedestrians. Although police officers directed them to disperse, the protesters allegedly defied the order and continued the agitation.

The FIR states that the protesters turned violent, damaged police shields, destroyed barricades erected to prevent entry into restricted areas and cut the ropes securing the barricades using razor blades. The damage allegedly caused a loss of ₹10,000 to the State government.

Police said repeated attempts to disperse the crowd using water cannons proved unsuccessful, with the protesters continuing the agitation at the site. The FIR also accuses some protesters of verbally abusing and threatening police personnel. They allegedly shouted that when the government changes, the police would face consequences and that even their families would not recover their bodies.

According to the FIR, when police attempted to remove the protesters using minimal force, they attacked the officers. Cantonment Station House Officer (SHO) Sreekumar sustained injuries, and his helmet was damaged. Women's Battalion personnel Ardra and Amrutha, along with Kerala Armed Police officer Arun Krishna, were also injured during the incident.

The FIR further alleges that Rapid Response and Rescue Force (RRRF) officer Sampath suffered an injury below his right elbow after being attacked with a blade or another sharp weapon carried by the protesters. The 10 named SFI leaders booked in the case are Siva Prasad, Sanjeev, Adarsh, Nandan, Avya Krishnan, Ashiq, Aswin, Ashiq Pradeed, Madhav and Manesh.

The accused have been booked under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 190 (constructive joint liability of an unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 223 (disobedience of lawful orders issued by public servants), 285 (causing danger or obstruction on a public roadway), 296(b) (obscene acts or words in public), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 132 (assault or criminal force against a public servant), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and 118(1) (causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They have also been charged under Sections 117(e), 39 and 121 of the Kerala Police Act, and Section 3(2)(e) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, relating to obstruction and assault of police personnel, disobedience of lawful directions and damage to public property.

No plans to shut bars

Meanwhile, on the state's liquor policy, Chennithala dismissed speculation over the closure of bars, saying the government had no such proposal at present. “There is no plan to close down bars at present,” he said, adding that there were currently no differences within the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) over the liquor policy. He maintained that any major policy decision would be taken collectively by the alliance.

He also rejected allegations that the government intended to privatise mineral sand mining in the state, describing the claims as baseless and legally untenable. “No such incident has occurred. Besides, there is a directive from the Central Government in 2015 stating that beach sand mining should never be allowed in the private sector. Therefore, that is impractical, and it is something that cannot happen,” he said.

He further clarified that the state budget contained no proposal to hand over mineral sand mining to private entities. “I don't know who is making up these stories,” Chennithala added.