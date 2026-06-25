Kasaragod: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit of the Central University of Kerala (CUK) has objected to Vice-Chancellor Prof Siddu P Algur's participation in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) programme in Kanhangad, saying the head of a Central University is expected to maintain political neutrality.

The controversy comes days after three Vice-Chancellors of Kerala's state universities attended an RSS function addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, drawing criticism from Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan.

Also Read CM Satheesan slams vice chancellors for attending RSS programme, seeks apology

Prof Algur attended a programme organised by the RSS in Kanhangad on Wednesday, June 24, as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations. The event, titled 'Vaicharika Sadas' (ideological seminar), was inaugurated by RSS leader K P Radhakrishnan. Prof Algur was the chief guest at the function. Other university officials also attended the event.

In a statement issued on Thursday, SFI CUK said the Vice-Chancellor occupies a constitutional and statutory office entrusted with safeguarding the secular, democratic and inclusive character of the university and is therefore expected to maintain political and ideological neutrality.

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The student organisation argued that "participation in a programme organised by an organisation that remains politically and ideologically contentious raises questions about the impartiality expected from the head of a public institution".

"The Central University of Kerala belongs to students, scholars, teachers and staff from diverse social, religious, linguistic and political backgrounds. Every student must have confidence that the university administration functions without favour towards any ideology or organisation," said SFI CUK president Niyathithara A L and secretary Syed Ali S in the statement. The CPM's students' organisation said actions that create a perception of ideological affiliation by the head of the institution could undermine that confidence. It reiterated that public universities must remain spaces governed by the constitutional values of secularism, equality, democracy and institutional neutrality.

CUK Vice-Chancellor Prof Siddu P Algur (2nd from left) during an RSS event in Kasaragod. Photo: Special arrangement

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The organisation called upon the Vice-Chancellor to clarify the nature of his participation in the RSS programme and reaffirm his commitment to maintaining the political neutrality, secular character and academic independence of the university.

The issue comes amid an ongoing political debate over the role of RSS-linked organisations in higher education institutions in Kerala.

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On June 13, Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) V-C Mohanan Kunnummal, Mahatma Gandhi University V-C in-charge Mavoothu D and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University V-C in-charge C R Prasad attended an RSS event in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Mohan Bhagwat.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan called their participation a "serious lapse" and urged the three V-Cs to apologise to the Kerala public. The Leader of the Opposition, Pinarayi Vijayan, alleged that the development reflected the growing influence of the RSS in the higher education sector in the state.