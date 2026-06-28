Key events in Kerala today: Pulse polio immunisation, art exhibition, book launch on June 28
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A range of cultural and social events are taking place across Kerala on Sunday, June 28, 2026, including film festivals, eye examination camps, commemorations, and exhibitions.
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The Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive is being inaugurated at the state-level in Thiruvananthapuram and at the district-level in Kottayam.
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Various organisations are holding annual general meetings, conferences, and celebrations, covering areas such as ex-servicemen, senior citizens, and pensioners.
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Filk Film Society film festival in Thiruvananthapuram; free eye examination camp in Kollam; Salim Kumar commemoration in Kottayam; painting and sculpture exhibition in Kochi; quiz competition based on film songs in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, June 28, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud Women and Children's Hospital: State-level inauguration of the Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive by Minister K Muraleedharan.
- Press Club: Radio Shalabha Vani 'Vayana Vasantham' program at 3:00 pm.
- Joint Council Hall: Filk Film Society Film Festival at 10:00 am.
- Press Club: Book launch of 'Aalapanam,' written by Swapna K. Sudhakaran, at 3:00 pm.
- Sreekaryam Tatwamasi Atmavidya Vedi: Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswathi at 4:30 pm.
- Statue Adiyodi Hall: Kerala State Ex-Services League Taluk Conference, attended by Minister K. Muraleedharan, at 10:00 am.
- Nandancode Sacred Heart Church: Golden Jubilee Celebration, attended by Minister K. Muraleedharan, at 6:30 pm.
Kollam
- Chentappoor NSS Karayogam Mandiram: Kollam Taluk NSS Union Thrikkovilvattam regional meeting and scholarship distribution at 4:00 pm.
- Ashramam PWD Engineers Hall: Annual General Meeting of 'Sound of Elders,' an organisation for senior music lovers, at 2:00 pm.
- Mangad Holy Cross Church: Free Eye Examination Camp at 9:30 am.
- Pallimon Ilavoor NSS Karayogam Mandiram: Karayogam Annual General Meeting at 4:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam District General Hospital: District-level inauguration of the Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 10:00 am.
- Mali International Hotel, near Kottayam Railway Station: Inauguration of the CRPF Pensioners Forum Kerala Annual Conference by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 11:00 am.
- Kottayam Darshana Cultural Centre: Filcos Friendship Meet, honouring eminent personalities, and Salim Kumar commemoration, inaugurated by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 5:00 pm.
- Kottayam Govt. Model Higher Secondary School: Gathering of an alumni association for those who studied 50 years ago, at 11:00 am.
- Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: Stephen Koshy Jacob Memorial International Masters Basketball Tournament Final at 6:30 pm.
- Thirunakkara Children's Library Hall: Music concert by Arun Menon, organised by Ranjini Sangeetha Sabha, at 5:30 pm.
Kochi
K P Vallon Road Devi Temple, Kadavanthra: Balagokulam - Dharma Bodha and Bhagavad Gita Class at 9:30 am.
Ponekkavu Bhagavathi Temple premises, Ponekkara: Inauguration of the 'Ponekkavilemmakku Oradi Mannu' project by actress Shanthikrishna at 10:00 am.
Theosophical Society, Pallimukku, Ernakulam: Class on Madame Blavatsky by S Shivadas, President of Kerala Theosophical Society, at 10:00 am.
Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Painting and Sculpture Exhibition organised by 'Teach Art,' an art teachers' collective, at 11:00 am.
Durbar Hall Art Gallery, Ernakulam: 'Sounds in Colours' Group Painting Exhibition organized by Art Kochi at 11:00 am.
- Thammanam Vinoda Library: Thammanam Vinoda Senior Citizens Forum Anniversary and Birthday Celebration at 3:00 pm.
- Kadavanthra Soyuz Library: Topic presentation on 'As the Roar of World Football Rises' by C. Ramachandran at 5:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Tejomayi Dance Studio performance by Kavya Madhav at 6:00 pm.
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Kozhikode
- 4th Gate, Gandhi Park: Plant Material Exhibition and Sale organised by Calicut Agri-Horticultural Society, coinciding with Thiruvathira Njattuvela, at 10:00 am.
- Khadi Gramodyog Emporium premises, Mithai Theruvu: Njattuvela Fair at 10:00 am.
- Hotel Hyson Heritage: Career Counselling by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India at 10:00 am.
- Kakkoor Prince Auditorium: 'Ignite Excellence Award' ceremony for high achievers in SSLC and Plus Two exams from Elathur constituency, instituted by MLA Vidya Balakrishnan, inaugurated by MP M.K. Raghavan at 10:00 am.
- Puthiyara S K Pottekkatt Auditorium: Helen Keller Day Celebration, organised jointly by the Kerala Federation of the Blind and Corporation Samanwaya Project. Includes a quiz competition based on film songs at 10:00 am, followed by a valedictory session inaugurated by Deputy Mayor S Jayashree at 11:30 am.
- Parambin Mukal, Balussery: Inauguration of the temporary office of the Ex-BSF Personnel Welfare Association, Kozhikode and General Body Meeting at 10:30 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Where Earth Meets Velvet' – Painting Exhibition by young visual artist Amarlal Puthukkudi at 11:00 am.
- CPM District Committee Office AKG Hall: C K Govindan Nair and A.C. Shanmughadas Memorial and Award Ceremony, organised by the NCP District Committee, inaugurated by Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan at 3:00 pm.
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: Evangelistic meeting of Kolenchery Calvary Prayer Fellowship, featuring Tenny Devassy, at 3:00 pm.
- Differently-abled Welfare Centre Hall, near Mayanad Anandadayini Library: Anandadayini Library's Annual General Meeting and felicitation of high achievers in SSLC and Plus Two exams, attended by Deputy Mayor S. Jayashree, at 3:00 pm.
- Meenchantha Sree Ramakrishna Ashramam: Balavivekam Class, organised by Sree Ramakrishna Mission, at 3:30 pm.
- Kakkoor: Inauguration of the Elathur Constituency MLA Office by Minister T Siddique at 3:30 pm.
- Near Perumanna Canteen: Book launch of 'Ente Poocha Ningaludeyum' (My Cat, Yours Too), a poetry collection by Retd. Range Forest Officer Abdul Gafoor Vayoli, launched by K E N Kunhahamed, at 4:30 pm.
- Chakkumkadavu Makham: Chakkumkadavu Sheikh Fathah Muhammad Salih Annual Urs. Includes flag hoisting by Kozhikode Chief Khazi Muhammad Koya Thangal Jamalullaili at 5:30 pm, and a religious discourse by Thwaha Yamani Marad at 8:30 pm.
- Chakkorathukulam Rotary Hall: Installation ceremony of office bearers of Lions Club of Calicut Central at 6:00 pm.