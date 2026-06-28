Filk Film Society film festival in Thiruvananthapuram; free eye examination camp in Kollam; Salim Kumar commemoration in Kottayam; painting and sculpture exhibition in Kochi; quiz competition based on film songs in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Thycaud Women and Children's Hospital : State-level inauguration of the Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive by Minister K Muraleedharan.

: State-level inauguration of the Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive by Minister K Muraleedharan. Press Club : Radio Shalabha Vani 'Vayana Vasantham' program at 3:00 pm.

: Radio Shalabha Vani 'Vayana Vasantham' program at 3:00 pm. Joint Council Hall : Filk Film Society Film Festival at 10:00 am.

: Filk Film Society Film Festival at 10:00 am. Press Club : Book launch of 'Aalapanam,' written by Swapna K. Sudhakaran, at 3:00 pm.

: Book launch of 'Aalapanam,' written by Swapna K. Sudhakaran, at 3:00 pm. Sreekaryam Tatwamasi Atmavidya Vedi: Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswathi at 4:30 pm.

Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswathi at 4:30 pm. Statue Adiyodi Hall : Kerala State Ex-Services League Taluk Conference, attended by Minister K. Muraleedharan, at 10:00 am.

: Kerala State Ex-Services League Taluk Conference, attended by Minister K. Muraleedharan, at 10:00 am. Nandancode Sacred Heart Church: Golden Jubilee Celebration, attended by Minister K. Muraleedharan, at 6:30 pm.

Kollam

Chentappoor NSS Karayogam Mandiram: Kollam Taluk NSS Union Thrikkovilvattam regional meeting and scholarship distribution at 4:00 pm.

Kollam Taluk NSS Union Thrikkovilvattam regional meeting and scholarship distribution at 4:00 pm. Ashramam PWD Engineers Hall : Annual General Meeting of 'Sound of Elders,' an organisation for senior music lovers, at 2:00 pm.

: Annual General Meeting of 'Sound of Elders,' an organisation for senior music lovers, at 2:00 pm. Mangad Holy Cross Church : Free Eye Examination Camp at 9:30 am.

: Free Eye Examination Camp at 9:30 am. Pallimon Ilavoor NSS Karayogam Mandiram: Karayogam Annual General Meeting at 4:00 pm.

Kottayam

Kottayam District General Hospital : District-level inauguration of the Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 10:00 am.

: District-level inauguration of the Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 10:00 am. Mali International Hotel, near Kottayam Railway Station : Inauguration of the CRPF Pensioners Forum Kerala Annual Conference by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 11:00 am.

: Inauguration of the CRPF Pensioners Forum Kerala Annual Conference by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 11:00 am. Kottayam Darshana Cultural Centre : Filcos Friendship Meet, honouring eminent personalities, and Salim Kumar commemoration, inaugurated by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 5:00 pm.

: Filcos Friendship Meet, honouring eminent personalities, and Salim Kumar commemoration, inaugurated by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 5:00 pm. Kottayam Govt. Model Higher Secondary School : Gathering of an alumni association for those who studied 50 years ago, at 11:00 am.

: Gathering of an alumni association for those who studied 50 years ago, at 11:00 am. Nagampadam Indoor Stadium : Stephen Koshy Jacob Memorial International Masters Basketball Tournament Final at 6:30 pm.

: Stephen Koshy Jacob Memorial International Masters Basketball Tournament Final at 6:30 pm. Thirunakkara Children's Library Hall: Music concert by Arun Menon, organised by Ranjini Sangeetha Sabha, at 5:30 pm.

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Kochi

K P Vallon Road Devi Temple, Kadavanthra: Balagokulam - Dharma Bodha and Bhagavad Gita Class at 9:30 am.

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Ponekkavu Bhagavathi Temple premises, Ponekkara: Inauguration of the 'Ponekkavilemmakku Oradi Mannu' project by actress Shanthikrishna at 10:00 am.

Theosophical Society, Pallimukku, Ernakulam: Class on Madame Blavatsky by S Shivadas, President of Kerala Theosophical Society, at 10:00 am.

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Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Painting and Sculpture Exhibition organised by 'Teach Art,' an art teachers' collective, at 11:00 am.

Durbar Hall Art Gallery, Ernakulam: 'Sounds in Colours' Group Painting Exhibition organized by Art Kochi at 11:00 am.

Thammanam Vinoda Library : Thammanam Vinoda Senior Citizens Forum Anniversary and Birthday Celebration at 3:00 pm.

: Thammanam Vinoda Senior Citizens Forum Anniversary and Birthday Celebration at 3:00 pm. Kadavanthra Soyuz Library: Topic presentation on 'As the Roar of World Football Rises' by C. Ramachandran at 5:00 pm.

Topic presentation on 'As the Roar of World Football Rises' by C. Ramachandran at 5:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Tejomayi Dance Studio performance by Kavya Madhav at 6:00 pm.

Kozhikode