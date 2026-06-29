Kochi: Women will soon be able to travel free of cost on the Kochi Corporation's Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry services after the civic body, on Monday, unanimously passed a resolution granting free passage to female commuters travelling as passengers. However, the benefit will not apply to motorists using the ferry.

The move is in line with the United Democratic Front (UDF) government's recent decision to provide free travel for women on ordinary KSRTC buses.

The resolution, tabled by Tax Appeal Standing Committee Chairperson KA Manaf, received the backing of the ruling UDF members in the council. While the opposition LDF and BJP did not oppose the proposal, both expressed concerns over the financial burden of the ferry service and called for a cautious approach.

Mayor VK Minimol said the fare exemption would be applicable only to the 50 non-motorist passengers allowed to board each Ro-Ro vessel on every trip. She added that the corporation would soon complete the necessary formalities to implement the scheme.

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Introducing the resolution, Manaf said the initiative was aimed at easing the financial burden on women who depend on the ferry service for their daily commute, particularly domestic workers, casual labourers and women employed in the fisheries sector.

The proposal triggered a discussion on the long-term financial viability of the corporation's Ro-Ro operations. LDF parliamentary party leader VA Sreejith said he would not stand in the way of a welfare measure for women but cautioned against increasing the losses incurred by the service.

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“We cannot ignore the escalating financial losses of our Ro-Ro operations. If we aggravate these deficits, it poses the risk of eventual privatisation of these essential public services,” Sreejith said.

BJP councillor Priya Prashanth also supported the objective of the scheme but urged the corporation to first conduct a proper study before implementing it.

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The corporation is already bearing a massive financial liability from this ferry service, and it needs to manage that burden responsibly, she said.

Responding to the concerns, UDF councillor MG Aristotle argued that the Ro-Ro service should be treated as an essential public service rather than assessed solely on commercial grounds. He said the free travel scheme for women was a welcome step and suggested that the benefit could eventually be extended to all passengers.

“The Ro-Ro service shouldn't be judged solely by its profit margins; it must be viewed primarily as a vital public utility,” Aristotle said.

The decision comes as the Kochi Corporation expands its Ro-Ro services with the addition of a third vessel, which is currently awaiting the start of commercial operations.