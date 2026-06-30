Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC member Adv J S Akhil has sought a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) investigation into alleged irregularities in the Kerala Public Service Commission's (PSC) evaluation process, alleging that serious lapses and possible corruption have compromised the recruitment process and jeopardised the future of lakhs of job aspirants.

In complaints submitted to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham, Akhil alleged that widespread irregularities had taken place in the evaluation of PSC examinations and the preparation of rank lists. The Indian Youth Congress National Coordinator has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the alleged corruption behind the process.

The complaint comes a day after the PSC admitted that 10 descriptive questions carrying a total of 58 marks were left unevaluated in the written examination for three senior posts in the State Planning Board. The lapse came to light after a candidate obtained a copy of his answer script through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, prompting the commission to announce a re-evaluation and revision of the rank list.

Also Read Kerala PSC publishes results without evaluating 10 questions, rank lists under cloud

Referring to the Planning Board recruitment, Akhil alleged that the omission of questions worth more than half the marks in the written examination could not be dismissed as a mere technical or inadvertent error. According to the complaint, the failure to evaluate such a significant portion of the examination had the potential to distort the rank list and unfairly benefit selected candidates.

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"The intentional omission of evaluation for a significant portion of the written examination, coupled with the denial of access to answer scripts, strongly points to offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. It raises a strong suspicion of criminal misconduct, abuse of official position and a corrupt nexus by public servants to confer unfair advantages on preferred candidates," the complaint stated.

Akhil also alleged that candidates were initially denied copies of their answer scripts and that the discrepancy surfaced only after prolonged proceedings under the RTI Act.

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The complaint further alleged that candidates who secured the top ranks in the disputed list had already been issued advice memos or appointed to the posts of Chief (Industry and Infrastructure), Chief (Perspective Planning) and Chief (Planning Coordination) in the State Planning Board, each carrying a basic monthly salary of over ₹1.25 lakh.

He claimed these appointments were made under "highly questionable circumstances" and called for an investigation into the beneficiaries of the recruitment.

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Although the PSC has ordered an internal vigilance inquiry into the evaluation software, Akhil argued that such an internal probe was unlikely to uncover the alleged larger conspiracy behind the preparation of the rank list.

He urged the government to order an independent investigation by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau into the evaluation process, rank list preparation and appointments made on the basis of the disputed list.

"The credibility of Kerala's public recruitment system can be restored only through a comprehensive and independent investigation. Public servants found responsible for corrupt practices must be brought to justice," the complaint said.

Beyond the State Planning Board recruitment, Akhil alleged that serious lapses had occurred in the evaluation and rank list preparation of several recent PSC examinations.

He claimed there were suspicions that deserving candidates were being sidelined while favoured candidates were being accommodated through manipulation of the evaluation process.

Stating that the issue affects the future of lakhs of PSC aspirants, Akhil called on the Chief Minister to order a high-level investigation into the commission's evaluation procedures to restore transparency and public confidence in Kerala's recruitment system.