Kochi: A midnight operation by the Kochi City District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) led to the dismantling of a suspected synthetic drug distribution module in Kochi, with the arrest of two history-sheeters and the seizure of 14.63 grams of MDMA on Wednesday. The operation has also triggered a wider investigation into a narcotics network that the police suspect may have links to individuals in the film industry and the medical sector.

Acting on specific intelligence received, the DANSAF-2 team, led by sub-inspector Jimmy Joseph, conducted a targeted raid around midnight at a lodge in Cheranalloor. The operation culminated in the arrest of Amal George (33) of Cheranalloor and Abhijith (25) of Vadakkekara in Ernakulam.

The two were apprehended from a rented room where they had reportedly been staying for the past four to five days. Besides the 14.63 grams of MDMA, police also seized their mobile phones, which have been sent for digital forensic examination to trace the supply chain, identify customers and uncover the wider network behind the drug trade. They were later handed over to Cheranalloor police.

The police said the accused had deliberately chosen to operate in a busy residential-commercial area near a major private hospital, taking advantage of the constant movement of patients and their relatives.

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The neighbourhood has numerous apartment complexes, lodges and homestays that are routinely rented out to people visiting the hospital for treatment. According to police sources, the accused believed accommodation booked under the pretext of medical treatment would attract less attention from law enforcement agencies, allowing them to conduct drug transactions without raising suspicion.

“Both men have previous criminal records. Amal George, in particular, is a repeat narcotics offender. He was arrested last year by the Thrikkakara police after being found in possession of 203 grams of MDMA and had been released from jail only about three months ago,” DANSAF sources said.

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Investigators further revealed that although the duo ran what appeared to be a legitimate business selling cleaning mops, it served as a front for a profitable wholesale narcotics operation.

The investigation has now shifted towards identifying their customer base and financial network. While preliminary interrogation indicated that some buyers may have been associated with the film industry and the medical profession, officials said those claims are yet to be independently verified.

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“The association with individuals from the film field and high-profile circles stems primarily from the initial statements made by the accused during interrogation. We suspect they might have been drug suppliers to professionals from the sector. However, we cannot rely solely on verbal claims. A deep-dive verification process is underway, specifically tracking their digital footprints, financial transactions, and funding patterns to conclusively establish these links,” said police sources.

Following the initial investigation by the DANSAF tracking team, the case, along with the seized contraband and other evidence, was handed over to the Cheranalloor police for further legal proceedings. The accused are scheduled to be produced before the jurisdictional magistrate for remand by 5 pm on Thursday.