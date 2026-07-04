With the proposal of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) to sell 49 per cent stake in the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) triggering a political controversy in Kerala, the opposition has stepped up its attack on Chief Minister V D Satheesan, alleging misgovernance.

The controversy began after APSEZ, on June 29, proposed selling a 49 per cent stake in the Vizhinjam Seaport to the terminal arm of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group. However, when the issue was raised in the Assembly, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the state government had not been informed about the proposed transaction.

On Saturday, CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani published an article alleging a conspiracy between the Adani Group and Satheesan. The article pointed out that Satheesan currently held the Law, Ports and Finance portfolios, all of which were crucial to matters related to the port, and alleged that the consolidation of these departments under him was part of a larger plan to serve the Adani Group's interests.

It further alleged that the transfer of IAS officer Divya S Iyer and the appointment of Ratan U Kelkar as Port Secretary were also part of the alleged conspiracy.

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The article also referred to Satheesan's visit to Mangaluru on a flight that was allegedly chartered by the Adani Group to facilitate a meeting with BJP leaders. Satheesan had rejected the allegation when it first surfaced in May.

Echoing the allegations, Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan also questioned the manner in which the issue was being handled. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Pinarayi said that despite what he described as serious violations of the agreement, the Chief Minister had failed to respond with the required seriousness.

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"The Chief Minister's press release issued a few days ago did not clarify whether the government would seek legal opinion or initiate action over the alleged violation," Pinarayi said.

Pinarayi further argued that Satheesan could not distance himself from the issue by claiming that he had not received any intimation regarding the proposed stake sale.

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"The Ports Minister handles matters relating to ports, the Law Minister deals with legal issues, and the Finance Minister approves decisions involving financial implications. What is peculiar here is that all three portfolios are held by one person — Chief Minister V D Satheesan," he said.

Doubling down on the claims made in the Deshabhimani article, CPM leader K K Ragesh questioned the Chief Minister's decision to replace Divya S Iyer, who had overseen the development of the Vizhinjam port, with his Chief Secretary as Port Secretary. He also raised questions over Satheesan's alleged chartered flight to Mangaluru and his decision to retain the Finance and Ports portfolios.

Earlier, on Thursday, CPM State Secretary M V Govindan also raised similar concerns, alleging that the proposed stake sale, which he claimed violated the agreement between APSEZ and the Kerala government, was the result of a deal between Satheesan and the Adani Group.

Amid the controversy, APSEZ on Saturday clarified that the proposed sale of the 49 per cent stake in Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd to MSC's terminal arm would proceed only after obtaining all mandatory approvals, including clearance from the Kerala government.