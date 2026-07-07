Wayanad: Agriculture Minister and Wayanad in-charge Minister T Siddique on Tuesday alleged that the cave-in at the twin-tunnel project site in Kalladi was the result of the 'unscientific accumulation of mud' and warned that the government would conduct a detailed probe into the lapses that led to the incident.

Addressing the media after the earth caved in at the construction site amid heavy rain, Siddique said repeated warnings had been issued against dumping excavated soil indiscriminately at the site. He said concerns that the mound of earth could collapse even during moderate rainfall had been raised in several review meetings, including those attended by officials of Konkan Railway.

"Instructions were issued to remove the accumulated soil if necessary and to suspend construction during periods of heavy rain. A mechanism involving the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), and the public was also in place to monitor rainfall and halt work when required. We will investigate why these directions were not implemented," the minister said.

He further said the government had directed that no workers should remain at the site during the monsoon and that eight nearby families be relocated as a precaution. "However, according to the District Collector, some workers engaged in drainage-related work were present when the incident occurred. The exact circumstances are yet to be established, and a detailed inquiry will determine what happened," he added.

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Siddique also alleged that inadequate action had been taken despite earlier warnings about the large quantity of excavated soil dumped at the project site. "The government views the incident with utmost seriousness and will examine why the recommendations made during earlier meetings were not acted upon," he said.

Seven people have been rescued from the site and admitted to WIMS Hospital. They were identified as Kiran Kumar, Dileep, Sooraj Yadav, Sanjay Tapur, Rajanish, Thanmai Ghosh and another person whose identity is yet to be confirmed. According to the minister, hospital authorities said all the injured are in stable condition.

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NDRF teams from Kozhikode and Wayanad have been deployed to assist in the rescue operations, while efforts are continuing to ascertain whether anyone remains trapped under the debris. The District Collector is overseeing operations at the site, and State Disaster Management Authority member Sekhar Kuriakose has been tasked with coordinating the rescue efforts. Fire and Rescue Services personnel are also engaged in the operation.