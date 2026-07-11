Mahindra has established itself as an undisputed heavyweight in the Indian SUV market. From dominant internal combustion engines to pioneering electric vehicles, the brand continues to capture consumer attention with its signature blend of rugged styling, premium interiors, rich features, and aggressive pricing. To sustain this momentum, the company is preparing a formidable product offensive, with ten new and updated models aimed at both domestic and international markets. Here is an in-depth look at what Mahindra has in pipeline.

Mahindra Scorpio-N facelift

The highly popular Scorpio-N is gearing up for its first major mid-life update. Spied testing on Indian roads, the upcoming facelift will sport notable cosmetic revisions, including a redesigned front bumper, a tweaked grille, and fresh alloy wheels. Inside, passengers can expect a larger touchscreen infotainment system and the addition of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) for enhanced safety. The mechanical package is expected to remain unchanged, featuring the dependable 2.2-litre turbo-diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines, available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic facelift

Despite the modern appeal of the Scorpio-N, the legendary Scorpio Classic retains a fiercely loyal customer base that loves its old-school ruggedness. To keep this heritage model appealing, Mahindra is preparing a minor aesthetic upgrade. While the exterior will receive subtle updates to modernise its classic stance, the trusted 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel engine will continue to do duty, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Updated Mahindra Thar

Following the successful launch of the five-door Thar Roxx, the standard three-door Thar is set to receive a premium cosmetic makeover. Recent test mules suggest it will adopt sophisticated LED projector headlamps similar to those on the Roxx, alongside a redesigned front grille. These upgrades aim to lend the off-roader a more premium, contemporary road presence. The current engine line-up, consisting of the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, and the budget-friendly 1.5-litre diesel, will continue unchanged.

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Mahindra Vision S

Mahindra is eyeing a larger slice of the highly competitive sub-four-metre compact SUV segment with the all-new Vision S. Built on the advanced Nu-IQ platform, this upright, boxy SUV is designed to take on rivals like the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Launching initially with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, the platform is future-proofed to support hybrid and fully electric powertrains. Expect high-end features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and Level 2 ADAS to draw in modern buyers.

Mahindra Vision X

Sharing the modular Nu-IQ platform with the Vision S, the Vision X is another sub-four-metre crossover heading towards production. Positioned to eventually replace the current XUV 3XO, the Vision X aims to consolidate Mahindra’s grip on the compact SUV space. It will feature a choice of petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic gearbox options, wrapped in a sleek, urban design.

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Thar Roxx 1.5-litre diesel

To make the highly popular five-door Thar Roxx accessible to a broader audience, Mahindra is planning an affordable, entry-level variant powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. Sourced from the three-door Thar, this engine will power the rear wheels only (RWD). By focusing on essential comfort features and skipping heavy four-wheel-drive hardware, this variant will allow lifestyle buyers to enjoy the imposing road presence and space of the five-door SUV at a highly attractive price point, expected to start under ₹13 lakh.

Mahindra BE 07

The next major step in Mahindra's Born Electric journey is the BE 07, which has been spotted undergoing extensive road testing. Embodying a futuristic design language, the electric SUV will feature premium elements like frameless doors and flush-fitting door handles. Inside, the cabin is dominated by a spectacular full-width triple-screen dashboard layout. Built on the bespoke INGLO EV platform, the BE 07 will offer battery capacities ranging from 59 kWh to 79 kWh, with top-tier variants promising a driving range of over 600 kilometres on a single charge.

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Mahindra BE 6 70kWh

Mahindra is expanding the line-up of its sporty electric coupe-SUV, the BE 6, by introducing a new mid-spec 70 kWh battery pack to sit between the existing 59 kWh and 79 kWh options. While maintaining the same striking exterior styling and ultra-premium cabin, this new variant will offer an optimal balance of performance and price. Producing 242 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, it is targeted to deliver a real-world range of up to 600 kilometres, significantly strengthening Mahindra's competitive position in the premium EV space.

Mahindra XEV 9e 70kWh

Similar to the BE 6, Mahindra’s flagship electric luxury coupe-SUV, the XEV 9e, will also benefit from the addition of the versatile 70 kWh battery pack. Producing 242 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, this variant offers a more attainable sweet spot for luxury buyers, delivering a claimed range of 600 kilometres without compromising on the flagship's high-tech features or futuristic design.

Scorpio-N pickup

Following the immense global success of the Scorpio-N, Mahindra is preparing a rugged lifestyle pickup truck based on the same platform. Aimed primarily at export markets like South Africa and Australia, test vehicles have been seen featuring the Scorpio-N front fascia coupled with a robust cargo bed. Equipped with a heavy-duty four-wheel-drive system and the reliable 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, this pickup is designed to challenge global heavyweights like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.