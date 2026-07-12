The mortal remains of the Kollam couple who died after a tourist boat capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island will be brought to India on Monday, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday. The deceased are A C Thomas (57) and his wife Loveni Thomas (56), residents of Kizhakkekkara near Kottarakkara Market in Kollam district.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the bodies are expected to arrive at Mumbai International Airport at around 10 pm on Monday. From there, NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites' Affairs) will coordinate their transportation to Thiruvananthapuram Airport and subsequently to the family's residence in Kottarakkara. The time of arrival in Thiruvananthapuram will be announced later.

Thomas and Loveni owned the Victory Group, based in Kollam. Thomas headed the company's pharmaceutical and surgical distribution division, while Loveni managed its mobile phone distribution business.

The couple had left Kerala on July 7 by train for Chennai before travelling to Vietnam as part of a business- related sponsored trip. They were scheduled to return home on Monday. They are survived by their son, A T Cherian, and daughter, Susan Saarah Thomas.

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Earlier, MP Kodikunnil Suresh had said that the Kollam district collector and district police chief had been directed to facilitate the procedures and formalities related to repatriating the bodies and transporting them to the family's residence.

According to Vietnamese media reports, 15 Indian tourists were killed when a speedboat operated by Minh Huy Phu Quoc Trading Tourism Co. capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago near Phu Quoc. The vessel was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members.

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Videos from the scene showed rough seas and strong winds as rescue teams deployed life buoys and jet skis to reach those in the water. Emergency responders administered first aid to several victims, including some who were unconscious.