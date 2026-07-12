Close associates and employees of Victory Group owner A C Thomas (57) and his wife Loveni (56), who died in the tourist boat capsize in Vietnam on Saturday, are struggling to come to terms with their loss. Shaaji A, an employee who has been with the company for the past 30 years, said Thomas treated his staff like family.

"We have suffered an irreparable loss. The entire family was known for helping others and never treated employees as just staff; they considered us part of their family," he said.

Recalling his last conversation with Thomas, fondly known as 'Achayan' among his loved ones, Shaaji said, "Achayan called me yesterday and said he would be back tomorrow. I am in shock after receiving the news of the accident."

According to Shaaji, Thomas headed the group's medicine distribution business, while Loveni managed its mobile phone distribution division. "They often went on sponsored overseas trips. This time, the tour was sponsored by another mobile company. They left last Saturday by train from Kollam to Chennai and travelled to Vietnam from there. They were scheduled to return on Monday," he said.

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Shaaji also recalled the growth of the family business. "The company was started around 50 years ago by Thomas's father, A V Cherian, as a retail medical shop. It later expanded into wholesale distribution, and under Thomas's leadership grew into what it is today," he said.

Thomas's son, A T Cherian, is now involved in managing the business. The couple is also survived by their daughter, Susan Sarah Thomas, who lives in Ranni with her husband.

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"We have been informed that the bodies are expected to arrive on Monday night. So far, we have not received any official information on the cause of the accident. We only know what we have seen in the video clips shown on television," Shaaji added.

Ward member Ajayan said the family had been living in Kottarakkara for several years and was well known in the locality. "The news has come as a shock to everyone here," he said.

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According to Vietnamese media reports, 15 Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat operated by Minh Huy Phu Quoc Trading Tourism Co. capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off Phu Quoc. The vessel was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members.

Videos from the scene showed rough seas and strong winds as rescue teams threw life buoys into the water and used jet skis to bring survivors ashore. Emergency responders were seen administering first aid to several victims, including some who appeared unconscious.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered an investigation into the accident. Bui Quoc Thai, Director of An Giang Province's Department of Tourism, said an initial report on the incident had been submitted to the Prime Minister as well as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture, Sports and Tourism, reported Tuoitre news.