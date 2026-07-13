Kerala to merge existing health insurance, treatment assistance programmes with Oommen Chandy scheme
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The UDF government in Kerala intends to consolidate all current government healthcare initiatives into the forthcoming Oommen Chandy Free Health Insurance Scheme, with an Onam launch in mind.
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The proposed scheme will provide free insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh for every household in the state, with plans to charge a premium only from high-income earners, while remaining free for BPL and economically disadvantaged families.
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The government is currently evaluating whether to integrate existing schemes such as Medisep, private-sector employee insurance programmes, and Central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat into the Oommen Chandy scheme, and to determine differential coverage for single-member versus multi-member families.
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Thiruvananthapuram: The UDF government in Kerala will merge all existing government treatment programmes with the proposed Oommen Chandy Free Health Insurance Scheme promised by the front during the elections. The government plans to announce the scheme's launch as an Onam gift. The scheme offers a free insurance coverage of ₹25 lakh to all families in the state.
Following the UDF government’s proposed move, the Karunya Health Scheme (KASP), the Karunya Benevolent Fund (KBF) and related programmes will come under the Oommen Chandy scheme.
The implementation of the new scheme will be announced as part of the government's 100-day action plan, following study by a team comprising representatives from the Finance and Health departments of the comprehensive policy document.
As Chief Minister V D Satheesan had announced in the Assembly that people with high income need not be exempted from paying the premium, the government is likely to collect a specific premium amount from this category and make premium exemption applicable only for the BPL section and economically backward people.
Currently, the government is considering three aspects before announcing the scheme's launch.
First, whether schemes such as Medisep for state government employees and pensioners, and health insurance programmes implemented by public sector institutions that collect premiums from their employees, should be brought under the Oommen Chandy scheme.
Second, should the same coverage be applied to families having a single member and those having multiple members?
And finally, could Ayushman Bharat and other Central programmes be merged into the new scheme?
The Chief Minister said in the assembly on June 22 that private hospitals would also be partners of the programme. “The premium will be decided only while signing the agreements with the insurance firms. It need not be made free for those with high income,” he said.
Meanwhile, Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said the guidelines for the Oommen Chandy scheme, as a prestigious government programme, were being prepared under the supervision of the Chief Minister.