Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-62 result today 13/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BP 540430 | Check complete list
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'The Bhagyathara BT-62 lottery draw results have been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department, with the first prize set at ₹1 crore (after a 30% tax deduction).',
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'Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days of the draw date and verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette.',
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'Submitting claims for higher prizes (first and second) involves surrendering the ticket in person or by insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or via authorised banks, along with valid identification.'
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-62 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – BP 540430
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BO 260724
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BX 865157
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0482, 0855, 1483, 1781, 1817, 2044, 2070, 3369, 3941, 4313, 4662, 5317, 5646, 6379, 6717, 7512, 8045, 9631, 9890
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1921, 2296, 4658, 5173, 7599, 8003
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0594, 1068, 1071, 1086, 1367, 1548, 1733, 1750, 1956, 2432, 2818, 3722, 3755, 4220, 4577, 4690, 4798, 5121, 5357, 6895, 8277, 8779, 8946, 9109, 9980
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0005, 0102, 0135, 0137, 0180, 0395, 0726, 0912, 1028, 1164, 1237, 1593, 1688, 1791, 1792, 1889, 1938, 2136, 2162, 2266, 2344, 2563, 2672, 2735, 2934, 2940, 3183, 3372, 3417, 3492, 3749, 3822, 3898, 3989, 4011, 4087, 4244, 4495, 4570, 4827, 5107, 5163, 5252, 5568, 5725, 6176, 6257, 6396, 7145, 7165, 7196, 7205, 7257, 7294, 7411, 7612, 7655, 7671, 7677, 7799, 7894, 8087, 8116, 8225, 8350, 8601, 8621, 8652, 8685, 8762, 8844, 8878, 9249, 9499, 9620, 9856
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Samrudhi SM-63 result 12.07.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.