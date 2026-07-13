When the iconic Tata Sierra returned last year after an absence of more than three decades, it brought back one of the most celebrated names in Indian automotive history. Now, Tata Motors has taken that legacy a significant step further with the all electric Sierra EV, a vehicle that not only revives a legend but also redefines performance for an Indian made SUV.

With a blistering 0–100 km/h time of just 5.8 seconds, the Sierra EV is the fastest accelerating production vehicle ever built by an Indian manufacturer. Just as the original 1991 Sierra stood out with its bold design and ahead of its time features, the new electric avatar arrives packed with cutting edge technology, premium comfort, and impressive capability.

Offered with 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs, available in both rear wheel drive and all wheel drive configurations across multiple variants, the Sierra EV promises to appeal to a wide spectrum of buyers. We got behind the wheel to find out whether this modern interpretation lives up to the legendary Sierra name. Here's our first drive review.

Sierra: Then and Now

The Sierra is a landmark in Tata's passenger car history. It was Tata's inaugural SUV, preceding the Tata Estate by a year. Its 'radical' three-door design was noteworthy, most notably its expansive rear glass windows. Few designs today exhibit such a forward-thinking approach. The Sierra's influence spread globally, dazzling as the Tata Khurkha in Britain and the Telco Sport in various other international markets.

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However, it wasn't without its flaws. Its 483D engine and 5-speed gearbox, developed using the truck engine technology of the time, prioritised practicality over outright performance. Even with the petrol and diesel versions launched last year, performance still hadn't reached its pinnacle. But now, as the Sierra marks its 35th anniversary, the EV has emerged as the true performance star. The Sierra EV's undeniable highlight is precisely that: uncompromised performance, both on and off the road.

A Master on Track and Road

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The 75 kW All Wheel Drive model needs just 5.8 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. This dual motor vehicle, with motors at the front and rear, is typically powered by the rear Schaeffler motor, developed with German technology. The front motor delivers power as needed in off-roading mode. It produces 209 PS at the rear and 140 PS at the front. Torque is exceptional, peaking at 504 Nm. The 75 kW single motor also offers 209 PS. In terms of power, the 63 kW version leads, with 238 PS and 315 Nm of torque. Both models feature Rear Wheel Drive Schaeffler motors; the difference lies in their tuning. Tata has only released the performance figures for the All Wheel Drive model so far.

Impressive Range, Zero Anxiety

The Tata Sierra also excels when it comes to range. It is one of the highest range EVs currently available in its segment in India. The 75 kW single motor variant boasts a range of 665 km, while the All Wheel Drive offers 624 km. The 63 kW version provides 565 km. Realistically, one can expect between 520-550 km for the top tier model and up to 450 km for the base variant. It also features a quick charging system, capable of adding up to 225 km of range in just 20 minutes – a clever trick to boost range in the time it takes to have a cup of tea. The vehicle to vehicle (V2V) charging system could also prove useful in certain situations.

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A Powerhouse on the Track

To truly understand the Sierra's capabilities, Tata set up a special track in Coimbatore. There, the Sierra effortlessly traversed mud pits, rocky terrains, steep ascents and descents, and water crossings, demonstrating its prowess. Its short front and rear overhangs and 205 mm ground clearance are well suited for off roading. The electric motors, delivering a response that rivals even internal combustion engines, combined with drive modes exclusive to EVs, elevate the Sierra to a league of its own.

On Road Driving Experience

The driving comfort of EVs hardly needs mentioning. Expect silk smooth driving and abundant pickup. The Sierra embodies all this and more, thanks to its finely tuned Eco, City, Sport, and Boost modes. Even the Eco mode doesn't lag when it comes to acceleration. With steering mounted regen modes, drivers can switch between these settings to match their mood and truly enjoy the drive.

Bold by Design

In stark contrast to some Mahindra EVs, whose designs appear borrowed from a distant future – leaving onlookers to ponder if they're cars, trucks, or conceptual displays – the Sierra's design is refreshingly pure. It boasts a dignified aesthetic. The deviations from its petrol and diesel counterparts are limited to a few essential modifications typical for EVs. Beyond some subtle EV badging here and there, the only significant changes are the EV specific Tata logo and the absence of front grilles. Even the alloy wheels remain unchanged. The interior follows suit. The cabin, with its three LED screens spanning the entire dashboard, is replete with amenities and luxuries. Ample space, comfortable seating, and a pleasant journey for rear passengers – all these qualities carry over to the EV.

The Feature Packed EV

Being built on a dedicated EV platform ensures no compromise on interior space. It offers a generous 622 liters of boot space, albeit without a spare wheel. Rear seats are just as comfortable as the front ones. Windows offer excellent outward visibility. Front seats come with electric adjustments and a seat cooling system. While the plastic quality and finish are excellent, there's still room for further refinement in this aspect. From Dolby Atmos and a 12 speaker JBL system to integrated games and extensive music libraries, the list of conveniences is vast. Safety features include ADAS Level 2 and up to six airbags. While the petrol model boasts a 5 star safety rating and the EV's rating is still awaited, Tata's promotional videos instill confidence.

Tata Sierra EV prices and variants

Built in India, for India

The Sierra EV is more than just the return of an iconic nameplate, it is the culmination of a vision that began decades ago. J R D Tata's dream of creating a truly indigenous Indian SUV has finally found its fullest expression in an all electric avatar. Built with technologies that were unimaginable when the original Sierra was conceived, the new Sierra EV represents how far Indian automotive engineering has come.

What makes it even more remarkable is its value. For under ₹20 lakh, Tata Motors has delivered a spacious, well-engineered, feature packed electric SUV that feels premium without being prohibitively expensive. Even the entry level Pure 63 variant comes generously equipped, with only a handful of non essential features, such as the panoramic sunroof, reserved for higher trims.

Unless you specifically need the additional capability of the All Wheel Drive versions or the extra luxury features, the Pure variant is likely to satisfy the needs of most buyers. It offers the core Sierra EV experience without compromise.