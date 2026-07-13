Kochi: YouTube has removed the official channel of controversial social media influencer Mohammad Nihad, popularly known as ‘Thoppi’, following a complaint filed by the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police over allegedly malicious and obscene content. The development comes as legal proceedings against the influencer gather pace.

The action by the video-sharing platform follows the registration of a criminal case against Nihad by the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police on the night of June 20, 2026. The case alleges that he published obscene material online by leaking nude photographs of his friends on his channel following a personal fallout.

Sources said that the police have directed YouTube with a detailed report about the complaints against Thoppi's channel. Based on that the company took the action.

The police have also opposed Nihad’s anticipatory bail plea, contending before the court that the offences alleged against him are of a serious nature and require a detailed investigation.

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The case forms part of a wider probe ordered by the State Police Chief after advocate Sreejith Perumana submitted a detailed complaint seeking an investigation into a series of allegations that surfaced after members of Nihad’s close circle publicly levelled accusations against one another following their fallout.

Based on the complaint, the State Police Chief directed a comprehensive inquiry into allegations including the sexual abuse of minors, illicit drug use and the online publication of obscene content.

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While the Kochi City Cyber Police and the Kalamassery Police initially conducted preliminary inquiries into the allegations, both units did not proceed further after finding that the alleged incidents did not fall within their territorial jurisdiction.

The investigation eventually found that the alleged obscene live streams had originated from Varapuzha, where Nihad was residing at the time, following which Ernakulam Rural Police took over the case.

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Meanwhile, advocate Perumana has criticised the police for not invoking more stringent legal provisions in the FIR. In a social media post, he said he would approach the jurisdictional Magistrate Court seeking to have additional charges incorporated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The investigation into the allegations against Nihad is continuing, while police maintain that further legal action will depend on the evidence gathered during the course of the probe.

Nihad, who gained considerable popularity among children and teenagers through his gaming live streams and online content, has been embroiled in several controversies in the past over his use of obscene language and alleged unlawful conduct. He was previously arrested for allegedly causing traffic disruption during the inauguration of a commercial establishment and for singing an obscene song in a public place.