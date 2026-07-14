Thiruvananthapuram: The mortal remains of the Kerala couple who died in the tragic speedboat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island reached Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning.

The bodies of A C Thomas (57) and his wife Loveni Thomas (56), natives of Kottarakkara in Kollam district, arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on an Air India flight from Mumbai. The flight, AI 2605, departed Mumbai at 6.30 am and landed in the Kerala capital at 8.50 am. Relatives and friends received the mortal remains at the airport. Ministers PC Vishnunadh and CP John were also present to pay their respects. The funeral will be held at 4 pm in Kottarakkara on Wednesday.

The couple's bodies were among those flown from Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai on a Vietnam Airlines flight that landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday night.

The flight carried the remains of all 15 Indian tourists who lost their lives in the boat tragedy. Of the victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.

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The accident occurred on Friday when a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai Island in the An Thoi archipelago near Phu Quoc.

VIDEO | Vietnam boat tragedy: Mortal remains of Indian nationals arrive in Chennai. Visuals from Chennai Airport.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/NTfQpWUD5q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2026

According to Vietnamese media reports, 16 tourists were rescued and later returned to India after receiving medical treatment, while one survivor remains in critical condition at a hospital in Phu Quoc.

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The tourists were reportedly returning from an island excursion when the speedboat overturned in the waters off the popular tourist destination.