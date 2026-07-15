Kannur: The autopsy of 17-month-old Devansh Shouria concluded that the toddler suffered irreversible brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen after he was given general anaesthesia. The report also questioned the need for a major surgical procedure under general anaesthesia, noting that the two cuts Devansh sustained- one on the lower lip and the other on the chin- were only "superficial".

The post-mortem examination, conducted at the Government Medical College, Pariyaram, by police surgeon Dr Prajith T M, concluded that the child died of hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy following the induction of general anaesthesia. Hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy is a severe brain injury caused when the brain is deprived of oxygen and an adequate blood supply.

On July 5, Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur gave Devansh general anaesthesia to stitch two external injuries-- a 0.6-cm cut on the lower lip and a 0.8-cm cut on the underside of the chin. The toddler never recovered from the anaesthesia and died five days later, on July 10. The forensic surgeons described the injuries as superficial and showing signs of healing.

The heart, weighing 100 gm, had normal walls, valves and chambers, said the report. "The postmortem report has indicated that giving general anaesthesia was not required," said Payyannyr DySP Shyju P L, who is heading the investigation.

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The officer said the five-member government medical board, constituted to examine the treatment, met on Wednesday and studied the post-mortem report, said the DySP. The board will interview the doctors involved in the procedure, including anaesthetist Dr Anjali Poduval, the surgeon and representatives of the hospital management, before submitting its report to the police, the DySP said.

The police have already registered a case of medical negligence against Dr Poduval, the surgeon and the hospital management.

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Devansh was the only child of T Suraj and Vijisha of Mathamangalam in Eramam-Kuttoor near Payyannur. The boy was born to the couple after eight years of their marriage.

To be sure, the hospital has denied negligence, maintaining that the child's condition deteriorated due to a rare complication following the administration of anaesthesia, despite all accepted treatment protocols being followed.