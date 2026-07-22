With an 85-year legacy spanning four generations, TT Devassy Jewellery is a name synonymous with heritage, trust, and luxury in Kerala. Established in 1941, the brand has gracefully evolved with the times, recently introducing its fresh, modern brand, Poems. Led by third-generation entrepreneur Anil Jose and his son Adon Tarakan, this business family has managed to turn heads not just with their stunning gold and diamond jewellery designs, but also with their incredible, high-octane passion for fine automobiles.

From humble family classics to high-performance beasts

Anil Jose, Managing Director of TT Devassy Jewellery, looks back fondly at how the family's automotive journey began. Unlike today's jaw-dropping collection of imports, their early driveway was lined with far humbler metal. "No one in the family originally had an obsession with luxury cars, especially my father," Anil recalls. "We grew up around classic Ambassadors, owning almost every iteration of the iconic vehicle until 2007. Over the years, we upgraded to sensible daily drives like the Daewoo Nexia, Cielo, Tata Estate, Tata Sierra, and Hyundai Elantra, moving with the trends of Indian motoring."

As Maruti and Honda began dominating the premium space, the family welcomed the Maruti 1000 and Esteem, followed by a succession of legendary Hondas including the City, Civic, CR-V, and Jazz. "Honda's cars were brilliant, and their after-sales service was exceptional," Anil notes.

The transition to true luxury

While practical cars ruled the garage for years, Anil harboured a childhood dream of owning a Mercedes-Benz. "Like most people, I always wanted a Benz, but we kept questioning whether we truly needed that level of indulgence," he says. The ice was broken with a Land Rover Freelander SE 2—their very first premium SUV and a favourite of Anil's father. Though they did not keep it long, replacing it with the dependable Toyota Camry and Corolla Altis, the German dream was eventually realised with a Mercedes-Benz E-Class 350. "If you ask me to name the absolute best car I have ever driven, it is the V6 E-Class. Its performance, comfort, and safety features were second to none," Anil adds.

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Next-gen steering: Enter the supercars

The family garage shifted gears significantly when Anil's son, Adon Tarakan, started driving. Today, their spectacular collection includes a custom Olive Green Porsche 911 Carrera T (the first of its kind in Kerala), a Mercedes-AMG A45, a Range Rover Sport, a BMW iX1, a Mini Cooper, a Toyota Vellfire, a Toyota Hycross, a Tata Punch EV, and a lovingly restored vintage Ambassador to pay homage to their roots.

Adon, now Executive Director of the group, shares his journey of getting behind the wheel. "The Honda Jazz was the first car I drove, followed by a Mini Countryman when I finally got my licence," he says. While studying in Australia, where he drove a robust Volvo XC60 on long 1000 km road trips, he always kept an eye out for larger cars back home. "Drivability and road presence are key on our roads. After driving a friend's Toyota Fortuner along Marine Drive in Kochi, I fell in love with high-riding SUVs, which eventually led us to the Range Rover Sport for its unmatched safety and luxury features."

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The pocket rocket and the Porsche

Adon's collection also features a hard-core performance hatchback—the Mercedes-AMG A45, dubbed a "pocket rocket" powered by a 2.0-litre turbo engine pushing 415 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. "We actually bought it after seeing Malayalam superstar Mammootty purchase one. Originally, it was meant for my mother, but I must confess I am the one who drives it the most now," Adon says.

While his absolute favourite is the bespoke Porsche 911 Carrera T, Adon insists on responsible driving. "I am not someone who believes in rash driving or showing off on public roads. Even on national highways, I maintain sensible speeds. I have taken the Porsche up to the winding roads of Wayanad, which was an absolute joy to drive."

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However, navigating Kerala's infrastructure in a supercar brings its own set of anxieties. "With low-slung cars like the 911 and the AMG A45, road clearance is a major concern. I literally check Google Maps Street View beforehand to make sure the roads are smooth enough," Adon explains. "Additionally, tailgating is a real issue. Because this is the first Carrera T in the state, car enthusiasts often follow us very closely to capture videos. It is definitely not a car for introverts!"

Balancing electric commutes and grand family tours

To balance out their high-performance internal combustion engines, the family has embraced the green transition, housing three electric vehicles. Adon views EVs as the ultimate smart choice for daily city runabouts. "I almost always take an EV to the office now. We bought the Tata Punch EV without expecting too much, but its real-world performance has been absolutely incredible."

Despite the sprawling variety in their garage, when the family plans a holiday together, they prefer to travel in a single vehicle. The luxury-laden Range Rover Sport, the spacious Toyota Vellfire, or their Porsche Cayenne are the default choices, offering the perfect blend of grand touring comfort and luggage space for the entire family.

As for what is next on the horizon, Adon admits to having his eye on the extreme BMW M2 CS, though its hefty price tag keeps it in the dream phase for now. "But if there is one car I absolutely must drive soon," he smiles, "it is the legendary Porsche 911 S/T."