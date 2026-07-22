Kochi: In a major development in the controversy surrounding the structurally defective P&T Apartments at Kochi's Mundamveli, Local Self-Government (LSGD) Minister K M Shaji has recommended a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) probe into allegations of corruption and substandard construction of the housing complex built by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) under the LIFE Mission funding.

The minister has written to Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala seeking a comprehensive investigation after serious allegations were raised in the Legislative Assembly by Kochi MLA Mohammed Shiyas regarding the quality of construction, safety hazards and alleged financial irregularities in the project.

The twin-tower apartment complex was constructed by the GCDA under the state government's LIFE Mission project to rehabilitate 78 families relocated from the flood-prone P&T Colony near Kadavanthra. However, residents say they have been living in unsafe and unhygienic conditions since moving into the flats in January 2024.

In his letter dated July 20, the minister highlighted several issues brought to the government's attention. According to the letter, rainwater and wastewater from fourth-floor bathrooms seep into kitchens and bedrooms on the lower floors during heavy rain. It also points to serious electrical safety concerns, alleging that iron sheets were installed close to 110 kV and 64 kV high-tension power lines without maintaining mandatory clearance distances, exposing residents to electric shocks during the monsoon and causing frequent damage to household electrical appliances.

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The minister's letter also referred to the lack of essential amenities, including a functional lift. It noted that the absence of an operational elevator proved fatal for a young woman who died after being carried down the stairs while she was critically ill. The communication further cited persistent structural cracks, alleged tilting of the buildings, overflowing septic tanks and poor construction quality, all of which have fuelled allegations of corruption in the execution of the project.

While the LSGD had earlier directed its Chief Engineer to conduct a technical assessment, the minister said the seriousness of the allegations warranted an independent Vigilance investigation.

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"Although a report has been requested from the Chief Engineer of the Local Self-Government Department regarding this, considering the seriousness of the corruption allegations, it would be appropriate to conduct a comprehensive investigation led by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). Therefore, it is requested that an urgent Vigilance investigation be ordered in this matter," the minister stated in his letter.

Welcoming the minister's recommendation, P&T Apartments Residents' Association president Abhilash P Parameswaran said the demand for a Vigilance probe had been raised by residents for a long time.

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"We welcome the minister's decision. The residents have been demanding a Vigilance investigation from the beginning as we believe those responsible for the poor construction must be held accountable. However, the problems in the apartment complex still remain unresolved. Leakages continue, there is no sewage treatment plant resulting in overflowing septic tanks, and the high-tension electric lines passing close to the buildings continue to pose a serious safety threat," he told Onmanorama.

Abhilash said residents would stage a protest at Vasco Da Gama Square in Fort Kochi on July 24, demanding immediate rectification of the defects and action against those responsible. He also alleged that posters and flex boards put up at the entrance of the apartment complex as part of the protest campaign were recently destroyed by anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, GCDA officials said the rectification work to address the leakages, as recommended by IIT Madras after its technical assessment, has been delayed as the proposal is awaiting approval from the Chief Engineer of the LSGD.

"The proposal for carrying out the rectification work suggested by IIT Madras is pending approval from the Chief Engineer of the LSGD. Once the approval is received, the works will be taken up immediately," a GCDA source said.

The minister's recommendation comes amid growing public outrage over the condition of the apartments. In May, residents had staged an indefinite protest outside the GCDA headquarters at Kadavanthra, alleging that repeated complaints about leakages, flooding and safety hazards had failed to yield lasting solutions.

Kochi MLA Mohammed Shiyas also welcomed the minister's intervention and urged the Home Department to order the Vigilance probe without delay so that those responsible for the alleged corruption and substandard construction are brought to justice. An official decision on the proposed VACB investigation is awaited.