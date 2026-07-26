The Kuttippuram Police on Sunday registered a case against the driver of the bus that lost control and crashed into a divider on the National Highway at Kuttippuram. A 34-year-old man, Vaishnav, died and several others sustained injuries in the accident.

The case has been registered under Sections 281 (driving or riding a vehicle on a public way in a rash or negligent manner endangering human life), 125(a) (rash or negligent act causing simple hurt), 125(b) (causing grievous hurt) and 106(1) (causing death of a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place around 10.45 am. The driver, while travelling from the Valanchery side towards Kuttippuram along the Kozhikode-Thrissur National Highway, allegedly drove the bus in a rash and negligent manner, endangering human life. When the bus reached the Kuttippuram flyover, the vehicle lost control, hit the divider and overturned, killing Vaishnav, critically injuring several others and causing minor injuries to other passengers.

According to fire officials, eyewitnesses said the bus was travelling at high speed when the driver apparently lost control, resulting in the vehicle overturning. The bus landed on top of a parked car, which was fortunately unoccupied.

"The impact caused the bus to skid partially off the road along with the car," a Fire and Rescue Services official said. One passenger was trapped inside the mangled bus and was rescued after firefighters cut open the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment. The injured were shifted to private hospitals in Valanchery and Kottakkal for treatment, with three of them reported to be in critical condition. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.