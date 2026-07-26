Two days after a woman abandoned her newborn near Kozhikode Medical College, the Kozhikode Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Sunday said the future course of action would be decided based on a report to be submitted by the Kozhikode police. No case has been registered against the woman so far.

The woman, a native of Pathanamthitta, had arrived in Kozhikode to deliver the baby. She had arranged for assistance from her friend's mother, who accompanied her to the hospital. After giving birth to the baby on July 8, she was discharged on July 12.

However, after being discharged, the woman left the child with the helper, telling her that she was returning home to Pathanamthitta and would come back in two days.

"When she failed to return, the helper approached the police with the child," the police said.

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According to the police, the infant has since been handed over to a child care home run by the Kozhikode Child Welfare Committee. The woman's family has also been informed about the developments.

"The future course of action will be decided by the CWC. If the woman wants custody of the child, she will have to approach the CWC, which will decide whether custody should be granted," the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode Medical College, told Onmanorama.

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Meanwhile, Kozhikode CWC Chairperson Shiji Rahman said the committee was awaiting the police report and that a decision on the next course of action would be taken after receiving it.