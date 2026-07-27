Fire and Rescue Services personnel continued efforts on Monday morning to contain a massive fire that broke out at an oil factory in Kozhikode, more than eight hours after the blaze erupted.

The fire broke out on Sunday evening at Renuka Oil and Flour Mill in West Mahi, Beypore. According to officials, the blaze is believed to have started in the section where coconut oil is produced.

No workers were inside the factory when the fire broke out, preventing a potential tragedy. Only the security guard was present on the premises. He immediately alerted others, who in turn informed the Fire and Rescue Services and the police.

"We received the alert around 10.30 pm. It is a large factory with extensive production facilities. We have been battling the fire ever since, but it has been difficult to contain because the raw materials and products are highly flammable," said an official from the Meenchanda Fire and Rescue Station, the first team to reach the spot.

As the fire intensified, additional firefighting units were rushed to the scene. At present, nine fire units from Kozhikode district and one unit from neighbouring Malappuram district are jointly carrying out the firefighting operation.

As the fire intensified, additional firefighting units were rushed to the scene. Photo: Manorama.

Officials said the large quantity of coconut oil and oil cake stored inside the factory fuelled the blaze, making firefighting operations more challenging.

"However, the exact cause of the fire has not been established yet. One possibility is spontaneous combustion, as oil cakes can undergo chemical reactions that generate heat and ignite on their own. Another possibility is a short circuit. However, the actual cause can be determined only after a detailed inspection," the official said.

The fire completely destroyed the factory's machinery and the vehicles parked within the compound. The asbestos roofing sheets also collapsed after being severely damaged by the flames.

"We are removing the collapsed roofing sheets section by section and checking underneath. It will take at least another two hours to completely extinguish the fire," the official added.