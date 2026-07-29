Kozhikode: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Vadakara MDMA seizure case has found that the three teachers arrested in connection with the case were allegedly part of a larger narcotics distribution network, with investigators suspecting the involvement of several more people.

Addressing a press conference in Vadakara on Wednesday, Kannur Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) K Karthik said the probe had uncovered financial transactions worth several lakhs of rupees in the bank accounts of the arrested teachers. Investigators are now examining the source and purpose of each transaction as part of an extensive financial investigation.

At the same time, police said there is no evidence so far to suggest that school students were victims of the alleged drug network. Five people, including three teachers employed under the Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC), have been arrested in the case.

According to the DIG, the teachers' bank accounts reflected numerous deposits and withdrawals despite their BRC salaries being their only known source of income.

"We found several transactions involving small amounts such as ₹3,000 and ₹5,000, alongside single transactions exceeding ₹1 lakh. Large sums were also withdrawn using ATM cards. We have to verify the purpose of every transaction through a detailed investigation. It is evident that this was a well-organised operation. Our priority now is to identify the source of the narcotic substances," Karthik said.

The investigation has also revealed that a delivery worker arrested in the case carried out financial transactions exceeding ₹1 crore. More people will be questioned as the SIT follows the money trail. Police are also considering proceedings to attach properties under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act based on the findings of the financial investigation.

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The DIG said investigators have so far examined only six months of bank records and expect to scrutinise earlier transactions as the probe progresses. Under the NDPS Act, investigating agencies have up to 180 days to file a charge sheet, allowing sufficient time to unravel the financial network behind the alleged drug racket.

Police have also found indications that some of the accused were in contact with foreign phone numbers. "If required, we will identify the persons using those numbers and initiate legal action. We will also investigate whether any of the accused had undertaken foreign trips," the DIG said.

Kozhikode Rural SP Merin Joseph said police have not received any complaint from parents alleging that the arrested teachers supplied narcotic drugs to school students.

The investigation began after police seized 2 grams of MDMA from Safwan, an autorickshaw driver, in Vadakara on June 28. The probe subsequently led to the arrest of teachers Keerthana, Kavya and Neeshma, all associated with the Perambra BRC, and Jijin Kuryakose, a delivery worker from Iritty in Kannur district.