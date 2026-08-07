A 20-year-old woman from Kannur who died by suicide last month had endured months of physical abuse at the hands of her husband, a suspected drug addict, her family has claimed. Police have since issued a lookout notice against her husband, who fled to Dubai a day after her death.

The deceased, Fathimathul Riza, was found hanging at her husband's residence on July 28. Her husband, Asif (29), is currently absconding, with police confirming that efforts are underway to secure his return to Kerala.

According to Riza's family, the abuse began barely a month after their marriage in January this year.

"About a month into the marriage, Riza realised that Asif was addicted to drugs and regularly consumed MDMA. When she confronted him about it, he started assaulting her," her cousin told Onmanorama.

Fathimathul Riza. Photo: Special arrangement

Despite the repeated abuse, Riza chose not to inform her parents. "Her father is a heart patient. She feared the shock would affect his health, so she silently endured the violence," he said, adding that the assaults continued for months.

Unable to bear the abuse, Riza attempted suicide around two months before her death by cutting her nerve. She was rushed to hospital by her husband's relatives and survived.

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However, her family claimed they were never informed about the suicide attempt. The abuse continued even after the incident.

Unable to suffer anymore, on the evening of July 28, Riza died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom using a shawl.

The abuse came to light after the police recovered a suicide note in which Riza detailed the physical and mental harassment she had suffered. According to her family, she had also shared WhatsApp messages with friends describing the abuse before her death.

Police initially registered a case and launched an investigation.

Asif attended Riza's funeral, where tensions flared after local residents confronted him. He then left for Dubai shortly afterwards.

Police have since issued a lookout circular against him. He has been charged with sections relating to abetment of suicide.

Speaking to Onmanorama, the Valapattanam Station House Officer said the investigation is progressing and that officers are gathering evidence to initiate further legal action against the accused.

Authorities have also begun steps to cancel Asif's visa and bring him back to Kerala for questioning.