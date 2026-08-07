Kozhikode: The investigation into the Vadakara MDMA seizure case has taken a serious turn, with police probing whether three Block Resource Centre (BRC) teachers accused in the case used school students as carriers for narcotic substances.

In a custody application filed before the court seeking the custodial interrogation of the second accused, Keerthana KC, former teacher with the Perambra BRC, the police stated that a detailed investigation is required to ascertain whether schoolchildren were used in the trafficking of narcotic drugs.

According to the application, Keerthana needs to be questioned to determine whether she involved students in the sale of narcotic substances and whether additional persons were part of the alleged drug network. The revelation has raised concerns because the three teachers worked in different schools under the Perambra BRC, prompting fears that the network may have extended to school campuses in the region.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Kozhikode Rural Police has so far arrested five persons in connection with the case. Besides Keerthana, the accused include Safvan, and fellow BRC teachers Kavya, Neeshma and an Iritty native Jijin. The investigation began with the arrest of Safvan, who was allegedly found in possession of MDMA in Vadakara.

Earlier, police had maintained that no children were identified as victims of the drug network, although they suspected the three teachers of consuming narcotic substances. However, the contents of the custody application have introduced a new line of investigation into the possible use of students as carriers.

Three teachers have already been terminated from service. During the previous academic year, Keerthana had also worked at Kayanna UP School, where she is now residing. Kavya was serving as a special educator at the autism centre functioning at Cheruvaloor GLP School. The colleagues say the two teachers were close friends and often spent time together, but say they never suspected anything beyond that.

The investigation is currently being supervised by Sub-Inspector Shameer P of Vadakara Police after Inspector Dinesh AV, the investigating officer, proceeded on leave.

The custody application states that the investigation revealed Keerthana had received money through her bank accounts for supplying MDMA to the first accused as well as several other persons. Police said she was arrested on July 11, 2026, while the third, fourth and fifth accused were arrested on July 25 and July 28. All were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody, where they remain.

Investigators also examined Keerthana's bank accounts and allegedly found that she had received funds from the first accused and from others involved in NDPS Act cases before transferring money to Kavya, Neeshma and other individuals. An examination of her mobile phone allegedly revealed photographs showing her association with persons involved in NDPS cases, chats related to narcotic drug transactions and Google Pay transaction records involving several lakhs of rupees with individuals implicated in NDPS offences.

Keerthana, a physical education teacher attached to the Perambra BRC, had been handling classes at Ramallur GLP School and Vrindavan AUP School on Chembra Road.

Police told the court that Keerthana's custodial interrogation is necessary to determine whether she used schoolchildren in drug trafficking, whether additional bank accounts were used in the commission of the offence, the identities of other persons involved, the source of the narcotic drugs and the manner in which the alleged proceeds were utilised. Investigators also said further material evidence needs to be collected as part of the ongoing probe.

The court later granted police custody of Keerthana for further interrogation after investigators sought three days of custody.