How often do we get to see where our daily glass of milk or morning eggs come from? For most urban dwellers, the answer is never. However, a unique agricultural venture on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram is changing this narrative. Located in Kakkamoola, Vellayani, ‘Jaivatottam’ (meaning organic garden) invites customers to step in and witness firsthand how their food is produced. Spearheaded by Zakir Hussain, an entrepreneur who runs educational institutions globally, this farm is setting a benchmark in transparency and quality.

Bridging the gap between farm and kitchen

While many produce dairy and meat, very few have the confidence to invite consumers to their production sites. By eliminating middlemen, Hussain decided to sell directly to the public. Spanning six acres, Jaivatottam leverages a dedicated WhatsApp community of around 400 regular customers. Fresh milk, eggs, and meat are ordered online and delivered straight to customers’ doorsteps, ensuring absolute freshness and competitive pricing.

Photo: Karshakasree

Happy animals, healthier produce

The cornerstone of Jaivatottam’s success is its commitment to free-range farming. Both cattle and poultry are allowed to roam freely, which significantly reduces stress. Studies show that stress-free livestock yield better quality milk, eggs, and meat. The farm rears BV 380 chickens for eggs and Gramasree roosters for meat. Bought as day-old chicks from the government poultry farm in Kudappanakunnu, these birds are set free once they clear the brooding stage. Reared in a completely natural environment, the Gramasree roosters are highly sought after, retailing at ₹260 per kg once they reach about 1.5 kg at three to four months. To ensure absolute freshness, the farm designates a specific 'cutting day' each week for home delivery of meat.

A modern, sustainable approach to dairy

The farm houses around 35 milking cows in a unique two-storey barn. Notably, the cows are never tethered. They roam freely within designated spaces and, out of habit, guide themselves to the milking and feeding bays at scheduled times. Producing an average of 400 litres of milk daily, Jaivatottam packs and delivers pasteurised and homogenised milk under the brand name 'JVT' at ₹40 per half-litre. Employees confirm that no preservatives are added, and the products are also sold through Thiruvananthapuram’s premium supermarkets.

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Waste-to-energy and scientific feed

Beyond milk, the farm produces high-demand dairy products such as curd, fruit-pulp yoghurt, peda, ghee, paneer, and spiced buttermilk. Sustainability is integrated into every step. Cow dung is routed to a biogas plant, and the generated gas is stored in balloon systems to power a generator for farm electricity. Dried slurry is packaged as organic manure. To maintain nutritional consistency, artificial feed is completely avoided. Instead, raw ingredients are mixed scientifically using a Total Mixed Ration (TMR) machine, supplemented with maize cultivated on-site for green fodder.

The dedicated staff of Jaivatottam farm. Photo: Karshakasree

Supervised care and urban retail hubs

The farm maintains an in-house veterinary doctor and livestock inspector to oversee animal health. Alongside animal husbandry, hydroponic systems are used to grow fresh leafy vegetables. For those who prefer physical shopping, Jaivatottam has established its own retail outlets at Kallattumukku and Kazhakkoottam. By prioritising clean, ethical farming right in front of the consumer's eyes, this green venture has successfully redefined the urban food supply chain in the capital city.