Ginger farmers across several regions have reported a highly worrying trend in recent harvests. During the previous cultivation cycle, many noticed tiny black spots appearing on ginger leaves, which quickly led to the rapid deterioration and death of the plants. If you or neighbouring farmers in your locality faced this sudden crop failure, you are not alone. There is a clear scientific cause behind this issue, and fortunately, effective measures can prevent it from recurring.

Identifying the Pyricularia fungal threat

This emerging agricultural threat is a fungal disease caused by the Pyricularia species. It initially manifests as tiny, needlepoint-sized spots on the leaves, ranging in colour from black to a deep olive green, typically surrounded by a distinctive yellow halo. If left unchecked, the infection aggressively spreads across the entire cultivation area. Before long, the leaves dry up completely and the plants rot rapidly, causing significant losses to the harvest.

Proactive steps for the upcoming season

To safeguard your next crop, implementing timely preventive measures is critical. Agricultural experts recommend spraying targeted fungicides during the third and fourth months after planting. Farmers can apply Propiconazole at a concentration of 1 ml per litre of water, or a combination of Carbendazim 25% EC and Mancozeb 63% WP at a rate of 2 g per litre of water to control the spread.

Protecting crops with seed treatment

Success starts with healthy planting material. Always select robust, disease-free seed rhizomes for cultivation. Before sowing, treat the seeds by soaking them in either of the aforementioned fungicide solutions for 30 minutes. After soaking, dry the seed rhizomes thoroughly in the shade before planting them in the field. This essential step ensures the young plants have the best defence against early fungal attacks.

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This advisory was prepared by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Pathanamthitta.