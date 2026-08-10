In a unique endeavour to revive Kerala's struggling traditional coir industry, Minister Ramesh Chennithala surprised residents in Alappuzha by turning up at their doorsteps to sell coir mats. The minister launched the state-level door-to-door sales campaign, titled 'A Helping Hand for Coir, One Coir Product in Every Home', designed to tackle the ongoing crisis in the sector.

Residents in the Civil Station Ward were both surprised and delighted to see the minister at their doorsteps. Chennithala made his first sale to Saina and her daughter Haifa Mariyam, the family of Alappuzha Municipality standing committee chairman AM Noufal, before proceeding to other houses in the locality to distribute high-quality mats manufactured by the Kerala State Coir Corporation.

An ambitious drive to restore traditional glory

The campaign mandates that every household and establishment in the state should purchase at least one coir product. To incentivise buyers, the government is offering a generous 50% discount on traditional coir items, which will also be made available through various government offices. Running for six months until 9 Feb next year, the marketing drive aims to achieve a total turnover of ₹30 crore.

Chennithala emphasised that reviving the coir sector's lost glory requires collective action, transcending political boundaries. He announced a slew of financial measures to strengthen the industry, including a special scheme for coco peat production and a capital infusion of ₹4.56 crore for 443 coir cooperative societies based on their performance evaluations.

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Clearing dues and supporting workers

To ease the financial strain on the sector, the government has already disbursed ₹41 crore out of the ₹68 crore owed to local self-governing bodies for coir geotextiles (coir bhoovasthram). Furthermore, Coirfed and the Coir Corporation have resolved to clear ₹10.95 crore of the ₹12 crore in outstanding dues owed to cooperative societies for coir purchases.

Addressing welfare concerns raised by KC Venugopal MP, the minister assured that the government would discuss festival relief for unemployed coir workers with the Chief Minister. Additionally, talks with both trade unions and management will be held soon to resolve wage-related grievances.

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Welfare benefits and green innovations

During the event, KC Venugopal MP released the campaign logo and distributed financial benefits to eligible cooperatives. Venugopal highlighted the long-standing challenges faced by coir workers and urged the government to prioritise their welfare. He distributed Production Market Incentive (PMI) grants – amounting to 10% of annual sales – to local cooperative societies, including Mayithara Bapuji CVCS, Kanjikuzhy CMSC Ltd, and Mathrika CMSC.

The MP also distributed the government’s wage subsidy share to several societies. This subsidy forms part of the government's decision to increase daily wages from ₹350 to ₹400, with the state treasury subsidising 50% of the wage hike.

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Highlighting the industry's shift towards innovation, the minister also launched 'Coiro', an eco-friendly laptop cooling pad developed by the National Coir Research and Management Institute in Kudappanakunnu. The first unit was handed over by Ramesh Chennithala to the institute's director, Dr Abhishek.

Several key figures participated in the door-to-door drive and the event, including G Sudhakaran MLA, Municipal Chairperson Molly Jacob, Standing Committee Chairperson C Jyothimol, KPCC Vice President AA Shukoor, Muslim League District President AM Naseer, Coir Development Director Samir Kishan, Coir Corporation MD Pratheesh G Panicker, and Coirfed MD Sashikumar.