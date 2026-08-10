At 74, Karyavil K K Xavier, affectionately known as Mammachan, is a shining example of how traditional farming, blended with persistence, can yield extraordinary results. Having won the prestigious state-level Kera Kesari Award, the veteran farmer from Chakkittapara in Kerala's Kozhikode district has proven that coconut farming is not just a legacy occupation but a highly profitable business model.

From his 3.5-acre property at Poozhithode Ozhukayilmukku, Xavier dedicates two acres to coconut cultivation, tending to 97 flourishing palms. His journey, which began when he was just 14 years old, is a masterclass in grit. Decades ago, he took the bold decision to replace his rubber trees with Kuttiadi coconut seedlings, a choice that laid the foundation for his current success.

In the early days, Xavier, alongside his wife Alice and their children, physically carried water from the Kadanthara river to nurture the young saplings. Today, those 33-year-old palms stand tall, rewarding their decades of toil with a staggering yield of nearly 500 coconuts per tree every year.

Xavier attributes his exceptional yields to systematic and natural farm management. The plantation relies solely on organic fertilisers, applied within carefully prepared soil basins and contour bunds designed to conserve moisture and prevent soil erosion. To protect his high-yielding crops from wild animal intrusions, he has also secured the boundary with a durable GI fence.

Beyond coconuts, Xavier maintains a diverse agricultural ecosystem. He cultivates rubber on the remaining 1.5 acres of his land, interspersed with areca nut, black pepper, and various fruit trees. This integrated approach ensures a steady, year-round income stream.

Throughout his journey, Xavier received valuable scientific guidance from the Chakkittapara Krishi Bhavan and the Peruvannamuzhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK). His remarkable feat has brought immense pride to the region. Chakkittapara Panchayat President Molly Ayithamattom and ward member Jineesh Kallumpurathu recently visited Xavier at his residence to honour his outstanding contribution to Kerala agriculture.

Aspiring farmers looking for guidance on sustainable and profitable cultivation methods can contact K K Xavier directly on 9605062042.