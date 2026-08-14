Nearly two years after the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, the Kerala government on Thursday handed over the appointment order to his daughter, Niranjana N Nair, as a Food Safety Officer in the Food Safety Department under the Compassionate Employment Scheme.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan handed over the order to Niranjana in the presence of her mother, K Manjusha. "The government has also kept its earlier promise by fulfilling another commitment made to the family," Satheesan said in a social media post following the meeting.

Niranjana had initially sought an appointment in the Revenue Department or an equivalent post under the compassionate employment scheme. However, government regulations stipulate an annual family income ceiling of ₹8 lakh for such appointments.

Later, Manjusha requested that her daughter be considered for a position as Technical Assistant, Food Safety Officer or Junior Manager (Quality Assurance) in the Food Safety and Civil Supplies departments.

After examining the request, the government decided to treat the case as a special one and granted a relaxation from the income ceiling prescribed under the relevant government orders.

Naveen Babu was found dead on October 15, 2024, the day he was scheduled to assume charge as the ADM of Pathanamthitta. His transfer to his home district was expected to be his final posting before retirement.

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His death triggered a major controversy after allegations were levelled against then-Kannur District Panchayat president and CPM leader P P Divya. A day before his death, Divya attended a farewell function organised for Naveen Babu at the Kannur Collectorate, despite not being invited.

During the event, she publicly accused the officer of delaying the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump despite repeated requests. While acknowledging that the NOC was eventually issued, she questioned the circumstances surrounding its approval and hinted at possible corruption. She also said she would disclose further details within two days.

A video of her remarks went viral, sparking widespread criticism. Opposition parties and employee organisations demanded a detailed probe, while Naveen Babu's family alleged that the public humiliation had contributed to his death.

Amid the controversy, the CPM removed Divya from the post of Kannur District Panchayat president. She was subsequently removed from the party's district committee and demoted to the branch committee, and she also lost her elected positions within the party.