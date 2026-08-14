While many in the younger generation chase white-collar jobs, arguing that agriculture is no longer a viable career, one farmer from Kottayam is quietly rewriting the narrative. Kishor V, a resident of Kuravilangad, has turned his land into a goldmine through dedication, smart planning, and sustainable practices. His efforts have now earned him the Kerala state government's prestigious Karshaka Jyothi award, cementing his reputation as an agricultural trailblazer.

In an exclusive chat, Kishor shares his journey, his integrated farming techniques, and his firm belief that the soil never betrays those who are willing to work hard.

A lifelong passion for agriculture

For over 20 years, farming has been Kishor's primary source of livelihood. Living in Vayala, located in the Kadaplamattom panchayat of Kuravilangad, Kishor grew up in a family deeply rooted in agriculture. Although he is a trained welder, his heart always belonged to the land. Choosing to follow his family's legacy, he embraced farming full-time and has never looked back.

Maximising land utility and sustainable practices

One of Kishor's key strategies is the optimal utilisation of his available land. Instead of relying on a single harvest, he cultivates two to three crops a year on the same plot, employing scientific crop rotation. By closely following the guidelines of the local Krishi Bhavan, he has successfully adopted modern, sustainable farming methods.

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His farming philosophy is deeply eco-friendly. He maintains soil fertility using organic fertilisers like cow dung and homemade compost, avoiding chemical alternatives. Pest control is managed using organic and biological methods, with scientific interventions kept to an absolute minimum. To tackle irrigation challenges, he relies heavily on rainwater harvesting to ensure a steady water supply throughout the year.

Transitioning from cash crops to integrated farming

Kishor initially started with traditional cash crops such as rubber, coconut, and areca nut. However, unpredictable climate patterns and shifting market trends prompted him to rethink his strategy. He decided to pivot towards integrated farming, ensuring a steady, year-round income.

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Today, he cultivates an impressive variety of vegetables and tubers tailored to the seasons. His crop portfolio includes bitter gourd, snake gourd, ivy gourd, cucumber, ash gourd, pumpkin, elephant foot yam, ginger, turmeric, tapioca, cowpea, and paddy. He also grows popular banana varieties like Nendran and Poovan.

A self-sustaining ecosystem of livestock and allied activities

Kishor's farm is a textbook example of circular agriculture. To support his organic cultivation, he raises livestock, which in turn provides high-quality manure. His farm is home to two dairy cows, four goats, 40 ducks, and several varieties of poultry, including the sought-after Kadaknath (black chicken).

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An innovator at heart, Kishor designed and built his own incubator to hatch ducklings, which he rears and sells to other farmers. His agricultural venture also includes five freshwater fish ponds and 15 beehives for honey production, providing multiple revenue streams.

Beyond active farming, Kishor is a community leader. He currently serves as the Vice President of the Vayala Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) and is an active member of the Kadaplamattom Krishi Bhavan vegetable cluster.

Debunking the myth of loss in agriculture

There is a widespread belief that farming is a financially draining occupation, but Kishor strongly disagrees. "Farming has been my sole livelihood for two decades, and based on my experience, I can confidently say it is highly profitable," he asserts. "If you are ready to put in the effort, the earth will reward you generously. It is heartening to see more people turning to agriculture today." He credits his success to his family, who work alongside him in the fields, making farming a joyful and shared family enterprise.