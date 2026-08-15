Idukki: The priest and neighbours who rushed to a house at Ezukumvayal in Nedumkandam after learning about the double murder were met with a disturbing scene. The accused, Ajeesh, was allegedly standing at the doorway, covered in blood, holding a rosary and praying aloud, while a knife lay nearby.

When asked what had happened, Ajeesh allegedly told them that he had “sent all the demon-possessed people in the house to God”. He claimed that God had instructed him to send his parents to the divine presence, said Tomy, a neighbour.

Inside the house, Ajeesh's father, Antony, was found lying critically injured with severe stab wounds. His mother, Valsamma, was found in another room, lying on a bed with severe stab injuries. Both had died by the time neighbours arrived.

The priest immediately informed the Nedumkandam police and remained at the house with Ajeesh until officers arrived, Tomy said. The police subsequently took him into custody.

Antony's ailing mother, Annamma, was also in the house at the time of the incident. However, according to Ajeesh's statement to the police, he had not received any instruction from God to “send” her to the divine presence.

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As Annamma is deaf, she was unaware of the altercation that had taken place in another room and did not know about the murders. She was later shifted from the house without being informed of what had happened.

Accused recorded crime scene

Ajeesh allegedly stabbed his parents at around 7.30 pm on Friday at Parathara in Ezukumvayal, Nedumkandam. Valsamma was allegedly killed first, while she was at home with Annamma. Antony was away at the time and was allegedly attacked after he returned home.

Valsamma suffered severe injuries to her neck, while Antony sustained fatal stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

After the murders, Ajeesh allegedly recorded visuals of the crime scene and sent them to a former parish priest who had moved abroad. The priest then informed local residents, who rushed to the house. Ajeesh later told neighbours that he had sent his parents to the presence of God.

When police arrived, he was allegedly behaving aggressively while holding the weapon, prompting officers to overpower him and take him into custody.

Police said Ajeesh had previously been admitted to a de-addiction centre following prolonged alcohol abuse. After returning home, he allegedly resumed drinking and frequently quarrelled with his family and relatives over his earlier admission to the centre.

Preliminary indications suggest that resentment over the issue may have contributed to the murders. Police said Ajeesh had frequently caused trouble at home in connection with his substance use. The exact motive will be established only after a detailed interrogation, police added.

‘Where is Grandma?’

A forensic team inspected the house on Saturday morning. Following the inquest, the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Police later brought Ajeesh to the house for evidence collection. On reaching the scene, he asked, “Where is Grandma?” He also questioned who had left the house in such a condition and allegedly claimed that the damage had been done to him.

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While neighbours said Ajeesh was generally quiet and rarely spoke to anyone, he shouted that he was innocent during the investigation.

Antony and Valsamma, who mainly earned their livelihood by rearing cattle, were described as humble and well-liked farmers by their neighbours.

The post-mortem examination has been completed, and the bodies are being kept at St John's Hospital, Kattappana. The couple's other son, Midhin, who is working abroad, is scheduled to arrive on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the police said that further investigation into the matter is underway.