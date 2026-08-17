Perinthalmanna: A patent for a paddy variety was only the beginning for farmer-researcher Sasidharan. The 59-year-old, who has spent more than four decades cultivating leased land, is now seeking a patent for a high-yielding brinjal variety developed through nearly a decade of experiments.

Sasidharan Cholaparambath, a model farmer from Thirunarayanapuram, ,has no farmland of his own. For more than 40 years, he has cultivated leased plots, turning them into a laboratory for experiments with different crops and farming techniques. Nearly a decade of such experimentation has gone into developing the new brinjal variety, which is currently being evaluated by the Pattambi Regional Agricultural Research Station as part of the patent process.

Sasidharan studied only up to Class 10 and, despite his desire to pursue higher education, circumstances did not allow him to continue his studies. Instead, the fields became his classroom, with years of observation, experimentation and hands-on farming shaping his knowledge. Sasidharan is also among the 20 conservation farmers selected by the Kerala Biodiversity Board.

The new brinjal developed by him grows to around one-and-a-half feet and is green with a violet tinge. According to Sasidharan, it is larger and tastier than the Vengeri variety and more resistant to diseases than other brinjal varieties. The plants grow eight to 10 feet tall and have relatively few leaves.

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Sasidharan plans to name the variety Dhanvika. Another notable feature, he says, is its long harvesting period, with the plants continuing to yield brinjal for three to four years.

From paddy to brinjal

The paddy variety developed by Sasidharan was the result of a decade of experiments and observations that began in 2002. He named the variety Gopika, after his daughter.

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Although he applied for registration in 2012, the variety underwent years of field evaluation to assess its yield, quality and other characteristics before the Central government granted the patent last year. The certificate was issued by the Registrar General of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Registry.Sasidharan has been granted rights over Gopika for six years, after which its registration will have to be renewed.

His experiments have not been limited to paddy and brinjal. He has also carried out several trials in sunflower cultivation. His wife, Saraswathi, has been a constant source of support throughout his agricultural journey.

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The couple have four children, Dhanesh, Sanesh, Gopika and Abhilal. Abhilal, who earlier won the Child Farmer Award instituted by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation, is currently pursuing a diploma in agriculture.

Sasidharan credits the Pattambi Regional Agricultural Research Station, the Cashew Research Station at Anakkayam, agriculture officers in Pulamanthole and the Bharatiya Plant Rights Cell for supporting his experiments and helping him take his innovations forward.