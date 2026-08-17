Kozhikode: The first consignments of traditional garments and other Onam-related products are being flown to Gulf countries amid a steep increase in freight charges linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The fluctuating rates make Kerala exporters nervous.

They said air freight rates for vegetables, fruits and garments have surged to record levels, adding to the pressure on businesses during the peak Onam export season. Air India has already increased freight charges for export consignments by ₹15 per kilogram as a special Onam-season hike from Thursday, while other airlines are also expected to announce increases in the coming days.

A major increase in exports from Kerala is being reported to destinations including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jeddah, Qatar, the UK, Ireland and other European markets. Shipments of flowers are also lining up for export.

Munshid Ali of CK Global Trading Company in Kozhikode, who is also secretary of the Kerala Exporters' Forum, said freight charges have more than doubled in recent months. According to him, a rate that was around ₹70 earlier has now risen to nearly ₹200, creating serious difficulties for exporters.

"The freight charge I paid for my consignment of garments four days ago was ₹195 per kilogram. On Thursday, the rate for a similar consignment increased to ₹220 per kilogram. We have to pay almost the same price for vegetables and fruits also. Many exporters are being forced to hold their consignments because of the increase in freight rates, hoping that charges will come down in the coming days. However, exporters dealing with fruits, vegetables and garments for Onam programmes abroad cannot afford to wait. Delaying these consignments can result in huge losses," he said.

The first batch of Onam-related exports from Kerala began two weeks ago. In the initial phase, traditional Onam dhotis and shirts were exported from Karipur airport to meet demand among the Malayali diaspora. The consignments were sent for an Onam celebration programme organised by the Abu Dhabi Malayali Association. Exporters said the demand for traditional garments, fresh produce and other festive items from the Gulf rises substantially during the Onam season, making timely delivery crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hameedali K M, Director of the international marketing section of VKC Group and president of the Kerala Exporters' Forum, said freight rates have been rising sharply since February 2026 and have now reached an unprecedented level amid the West Asia conflict.

He cited the cost of transporting a consignment to Jebel Ali in the UAE as an example. "For the same quantity of consignment, the freight charge to Jebel Ali was around $220 earlier. Now, it has increased to nearly $5,300. Such a massive difference will soon have a significant impact on the business of the Indian export sector," he said.

"We cannot wait for freight rates to come down because buyers need these products for Onam celebrations," Munshid Ali said. He added that exporters are expecting freight charges to rise further in the coming days as other airlines are likely to announce their special Onam-season increases.

He said he was able to dispatch his consignments last Sunday before the latest rates came into effect, while many exporters are now struggling to transport perishable commodities such as fruits and vegetables.

Exporters also pointed out that Kerala is facing a disadvantage compared with exporters from several other Asian countries. According to Hameedali, freight charges for fruits and vegetables shipped from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Sri Lanka remain comparatively lower despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This, he said, is adversely affecting the competitiveness of exporters from Kerala.

The exporters have urged the Union Ministry of Commerce to intervene and take steps to regulate what they described as an indiscriminate increase in freight charges. They also called for measures to ensure that freight rates are brought down even after the situation in West Asia returns to normal.

With the peak Onam export season approaching and shipments of flowers, fresh produce and traditional garments expected to increase, exporters fear that further increases in freight charges could push up costs and affect the flow of Kerala's festive exports to international markets.