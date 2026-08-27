Efforts are underway to trace and bring back Malayalis stranded in Nepal following the devastating flash floods that killed around 160 people in the Himalayan nation.

NORKA Roots CEO Rajesh Madhavan told Onmanorama that, according to the latest information available, all Malayalis in Nepal are safe and none were in the worst-affected areas.

More than 50 Malayalis were believed to be stranded in Nepal, and the official estimate currently puts the number at 53. Madhavan said the official figure may change once the NORKA Roots office receives confirmation from the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

A massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages, washing away bridges and damaging hydropower projects. Several people remain missing, including more than 130 Indians.

A survivor is transported to a safer place in heavy machinery following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photo: Reuters

Madhavan said NORKA Roots was working on a war footing in coordination with its Delhi office and the Indian Embassy to trace the Malayalis and establish communication with them. "The main challenge is communication. All communication channels were washed away," he said.

Officials are also in contact with the families of those stranded in Nepal. They are collecting details about when the travellers last contacted their families to help pinpoint their locations, Madhavan said.

He added that the rescue efforts were being coordinated with the Kerala Chief Minister's Office and the Chief Secretary, in collaboration with the Indian Embassy.

A mud-covered building following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photo: Reuters

Meanwhile, Payyannur MLA V Kunhikrishnan told Onmanorama that a flight had been booked for August 29 to bring the stranded Keralites back home. He said the stranded people were being moved to a safe town from where they would be flown back to Kerala.

However, official confirmation regarding the flight is awaited.

Kunhikrishnan said fewer than 40 people from Kerala were among those stranded, including one person from Payyannur and three from Thrikkarippur.

Kerala monitoring situation

Chief Minister V D Satheesan directed the Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs regarding Malayalis travelling in Nepal.

In a Facebook post, Satheesan said the state government was closely monitoring the situation and urged families unable to contact relatives travelling in Nepal to inform the Chief Minister's Office. They could contact the office at 9447111844 or 9747132147.