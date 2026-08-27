Kozhikode: Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama secretary K Umar Faizi Mukkam has rejected as baseless and factually incorrect the allegations raised against him in connection with his speech at a Waqf seminar recently organised by the CPM in Malappuram.

On Thursday, Umar Faizi clarified in a statement that he attended the programme because, as a member of the Kerala State Waqf Board, it was also his responsibility to make the public aware of the facts concerning the Munambam Waqf land issue, the Kerala State Waqf Board and the allegations and misinformation being circulated against him as a board member.

He said representatives of various organisations, including former Haj Committee chairman C Mohammed Faizi, had also attended the seminar. “I only explained certain existing matters related to the Waqf Board through my speech,” he said.

His clarification comes after a group of Sunni leaders, in a joint statement issued the other day, demanded that Umar Faizi be removed from the Samastha Mushawara (consultative council). They alleged that he disgraced the Samastha by saying at a CPM programme that the UDF government had told the court that two RSS members could be appointed to the Waqf Board.

Umar Faizi said those who had now come forward with complaints against him had remained silent when the state government filed a statement in the Kerala High Court favouring the RSS and a BJP leader, and when the government counsel took a position in the High Court favourable to the RSS.

He said a petition filed by BJP state vice president Shone George had clearly recorded the RSS's position that the Kerala Waqf Board was a hindrance to public order.

“However, in its response filed before the High Court, the government did not reject this argument but accepted it. The evidence document in the petition filed by the BJP state vice president shows that the government had given a favourable response to the RSS argument that the Waqf Board would be dissolved, citing the Munambam issue,” he said.

According to Umar Faizi, the same document in Shone George's petition also states that VD Satheesan had assured that those who had allegedly encroached upon Waqf land at Munambam would not be evicted, and that Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty had taken the same position.

"The government filed a statement before the High Court in a manner that fully accepted the positions of the RSS and CASA without rejecting them," he alleged.

Umar Faizi said it was against this backdrop that he had pointed out in his speech the possibility that the two non-Muslims who could be appointed to the Waqf Board might be RSS members if the government's assurance to the High Court was implemented.

“I only pointed out in my speech the possibility that the non-Muslims appointed to the Waqf Board could be RSS members if the government honours the assurance given before the High Court to appoint two non-Muslims to the Waqf Board while accepting the positions stated in BJP state vice-president Shone George's petition. This will be clear if the High Court records are examined,” he said.