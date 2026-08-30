Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-70 result today 30/08/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MW 695593 | Check complete list
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-70 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
What you should read next
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MW 695593
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MS 361100
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MW 236772
What you should read next
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
2023, 2340, 2353, 2368, 2566, 3158, 3366, 3740, 4213, 4380, 4395, 4481, 5240, 5622, 6851, 6972, 7484, 8338, 8925
What you should read next
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0463, 0560, 1376, 2646, 3724, 6101
What you should read next
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0214, 0307, 2037, 2529, 2969, 3028, 3326, 3579, 3659, 4078, 4095, 4883, 4965, 5350, 6065, 6110, 6307, 7001, 7503, 7880, 8040, 8197, 8556, 8935, 9651
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0233, 0406, 0776, 0979, 1022, 1241, 1293, 1310, 1356, 1521, 1687, 1937, 2022, 2204, 2249, 2549, 2879, 2915, 3213, 3265, 3355, 3372, 3768, 3819, 3905, 3993, 4147, 4150, 4190, 4261, 4292, 4499, 4505, 4524, 4618, 4647, 4657, 4831, 4909, 5035, 5206, 5292, 5508, 5688, 5809, 5930, 6597, 6708, 6861, 6874, 6936, 6976, 7087, 7123, 7305, 7329, 7396, 7575, 7728, 7781, 7873, 7978, 8023, 8421, 8468, 8634, 8902, 8963, 9018, 9058, 9396, 9442, 9471, 9680, 9763, 9904
Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0182, 0191, 0199, 0362, 0516, 0792, 1118, 1325, 1343, 1448, 1468, 1550, 1641, 1654, 1847, 1873, 1886, 1899, 1946, 2034, 2044, 2329, 2487, 2687, 2740, 2745, 2755, 3032, 3058, 3096, 3362, 3475, 3497, 3737, 3798, 3828, 3972, 4198, 4202, 4309, 4422, 4543, 4573, 4667, 4824, 4840, 4922, 5119, 5128, 5328, 5377, 5393, 5534, 5590, 5619, 5674, 5746, 6468, 6656, 6784, 6929, 7003, 7005, 7295, 7333, 7372, 7483, 7536, 7603, 7627, 7687, 7748, 7865, 7999, 8244, 8287, 8305, 8648, 8923, 8930, 8964, 8999, 9012, 9107, 9138, 9359, 9501, 9523, 9745, 9787, 9935, 9992
What you should read next
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya KR-766 result today 29/08/2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
-
-
-
1 HOUR 5 MINUTES AGO
Kerala nursing student drowns in swollen culvert in Chhattisgarh
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.