Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday announced plans to establish a cruise terminal in Kozhikode, in addition to Kochi, as part of efforts to give a major boost to tourism and coastal transportation in the state.

Speaking at the Dr M V Kesava Rao Memorial Foundation Day lecture held as part of the 66th Foundation Day celebrations of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT Calicut), the Chief Minister said the government aims to transform Kerala into a major “port city” by integrating its 600-km coastline and ports.

The government plans to shift 50% of freight movement to coastal waterways to reduce traffic congestion on roads, Satheesan said. Water tourism will also be expanded by connecting the state’s 44 rivers and backwaters.

Cruise terminals will be established in Kochi and Kozhikode to boost tourism and coastal connectivity, he said. The government also plans to develop Kerala as an “aviation hub” through 27 projects centred around the state’s airports and establish a “Kerala Knowledge Valley” to attract world-class legacy universities.

Satheesan said NIT Calicut would play a key role in Kerala’s development journey towards building a knowledge-driven and technologically self-reliant “new-age Kerala”. The institute’s technical expertise, research capabilities and advisory support would be utilised to restructure higher education in line with rapid changes in the global employment market, he said.

Later, inaugurating the ‘Future Calicut 360’ development conclave organised under the leadership of Kozhikode South MLA Faisal Babu, the Chief Minister said steps had already been initiated to develop Kozhikode as a 'port city'. Several employment-generating projects, including logistics facilities, a container facilitation centre and transhipment facilities, will be developed around the ports, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studies for the Kozhikode Light Metro, announced in the state Budget, are progressing, Satheesan said. The project will be implemented without delay once the studies are completed.

Kozhikode Airport will have a significant role in the proposed aviation hubs centred around Kerala’s four international airports. A new system will also be developed to improve connectivity between Kozhikode city and the airport, along with other airport-related development projects, he said.

The proposed cultural park in Kozhikode dedicated to renowned Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair will be developed as an international-standard tourism destination, the Chief Minister added. The project will include theatres, art exhibition galleries, venues for traditional art forms and five-star hotels, while also serving as a centre showcasing Kozhikode’s heritage.

A site for the cultural park has already been identified, and steps will be taken to begin the work within three months, Satheesan said.

He also announced plans to develop a Cyber Park in Kozhikode, modelled on Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and Infopark in Ernakulam. Kozhikode will also be considered for the proposed Knowledge Valley project, which is expected to host campuses of leading universities from around the world, if suitable land is made available, he said.