Thiruvananthapuram: The first Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) since the United Democratic Front's (UDF) return to power saw several leaders urge caution over the Centre's PM SHRI education scheme.

PAC members reportedly pointed to the political damage the issue had caused the CPM and cautioned against allowing the Congress-led government to get entangled in a similar controversy. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan defended the government's decision and said a sub-committee would examine the matter and decide after consultations.

KPCC president and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said the meeting made it clear that Kerala's secular character could not be compromised. “Regarding PM SHRI, we will not let any communal forces affect Kerala's secular fabric. This is what the committee strongly feels,” Joseph said.

The meeting, held at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, also discussed current political developments, the functioning of the government and coordination between the party and the administration. A KPCC Executive meeting is expected soon.

The PAC assessed the government's performance in its first 100 days positively, with leaders particularly highlighting the Onam celebrations, food distribution programmes and events organised by the Tourism Department. The Priyadarshini Bus initiative, Operation Toofan, the Revenue Department's handling of flood-related hardships in Wayanad and elsewhere, and the Agriculture Department's distribution of vegetable Onam kits were all highlighted as successful government initiatives.

Sunny Joseph, working presidents to continue for now

Joseph, who took charge as KPCC president in May 2025 and is now also a minister, also said there was no immediate change in the party leadership. He said the party leadership remained intact, with the two working presidents, A P Anilkumar and P C Vishnunadh, also continuing in their positions for now. Both are cabinet ministers.

Joseph said the party would welcome new leadership if it helped improve coordination, but added that the decision on appointing a full-time KPCC president rested with the AICC.

“No formal coordination committee has been set up yet, but greater coordination between the KPCC and the administration is required, and we will achieve that,” he said.

Board, corporation appointments to be expedited

The PAC also decided to expedite appointments to various boards and corporations. The party will formulate guidelines for recommending names for the posts, with the process to be taken forward after discussions with coalition partners.

The issue assumes significance as appointments to several boards and corporations have been pending since the UDF government assumed office.

Congress attacks CPM over post-election stance

The PAC also discussed the CPM's performance in the Assembly elections and the subsequent developments within the Opposition party. Joseph said the CPM's national leadership, Central Committee and Politburo had acknowledged that administrative failures and flaws in candidate selection had contributed to its electoral defeat.

He criticised recent speeches by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some CPM leaders in Payyannur and Taliparamba, alleging that they were “anti-democratic” and failed to respect the people's mandate.

Joseph said there was a contrast between the position of the CPM's national leadership and that of the state leadership, and claimed there was growing confusion among CPM cadres.

On the CPI's differences within the LDF, Joseph said the party was capable of fighting for its rights within the alliance. He said Congress would extend “moral support” without directly intervening.