Malappuram: Every morning, as newspapers arrive carrying the day's stories, hundreds of visually impaired people wait to hear them—not through their own eyes, but through the familiar voice of Dr Bindhu Jayakumar.

For many of them, Dr Bindhu, a plus two sociology teacher at Moorkanad Subulussalam Higher Secondary School near Areekode, is much more than an educator. Through her voice, news, knowledge and ideas reach people who cannot access them through print. For years, she has been reading Malayalam and English newspapers aloud and sharing them with visually impaired listeners through Vijnana Deepam News Room, a Telegram-based initiative.

Her voice has gradually become a daily companion for many visually impaired people, helping them remain connected with the world around them. For Bindhu, however, teaching has never been confined to the classroom. Her work over the years has extended into areas including senior citizen welfare, menstrual health, women's empowerment, child welfare and the upliftment of tribal and economically disadvantaged communities.

A teacher at Moorkanad School since 1998, Bindhu was honoured this year with the Kerala State Teachers' Award in recognition of her contribution to education and society. The award adds another distinction to a career marked by a long list of social initiatives.

Bindhu holds a doctorate for her research on the psychosocial problems faced by elderly people living in government old-age homes in Kerala. Her research was also made into a documentary that drew attention to the challenges faced by senior citizens. Her interventions have since expanded to include women, children, tribal communities and economically disadvantaged families.

One of her most extensive initiatives has been in the field of menstrual health and hygiene. As a menstrual hygiene training ambassador, she has conducted around 5,000 awareness and training sessions for women and girls. She has also used films and other creative methods to engage students in conversations around menstruation. Her short film Mensus, which addresses menstrual hygiene through the story of a boy, received appreciation from students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through Vijnana Deepam, Bindhu has also helped build an audio library for people with visual disabilities. The initiative has grown to include more than 5,000 books, giving visually impaired people access to literature and knowledge through audio.

“Through the Vijnana Deepam project, we have created an audio library for people with visual disabilities. Our initiatives have also included helping poor families build houses, providing educational materials to children from disadvantaged backgrounds and supporting the electrification of tribal settlements,” she said.

Dr Bindhu says much of this work has been possible because of the support of her family, particularly her husband, Dr E K Jayakumar, Head of the Department of Nephrology at Kottayam Medical College.

Her contributions have earned her several recognitions, including the State PTA Model Teacher Award and a national award as a Zone Ambassador. Yet, for Bindhu, the essence of her work remains rooted in the profession she chose decades ago.

“Teaching is highly challenging. A teacher should also be a mentor. We should build a bond with children and work towards uplifting students from socially and economically backward backgrounds. Real upliftment is possible only through such a connection,” she said.