Palakkad: A migrant labourer lost his arm in an accident while working at a stone quarry in Pavukkonam, Ottapalam, on Friday. The identity of the injured man was yet to be ascertained. A team from the Ottapalam police has reached the spot to assess the situation, officials said.

According to the police, the man was working at the quarry when rocks fell from above and crushed his hand, causing the limb to be severed.

Pavukkonam ward member Abusalih T P told Onmanorama that the quarry was owned by Grand Tech Sand and Aggregates Private Limited. He alleged that the quarry, which was jointly owned by four partners, was being operated in a manner that posed a risk to human life.

According to Abusalih, the labourer lost his arm in a mini explosion at the quarry. He also said that a similar incident had occurred earlier. "Quarrying activities are continuing even after the accident, which occurred around 10 am," he said.

Abusalih alleged that though the quarry had obtained legal licences to carry out quarrying activities on a small scale, the operations were being carried out on a much larger scale. "Rocks are being transported using large Taurus lorries on a road where such heavy vehicles are not permitted," he said.

Residents and local body members are currently at the site raising concerns over the quarrying activities, he added. “Hundreds of complaints had been raised against the functioning of the quarry even before the incident. We are trying to stop the vehicles transporting rocks and have contacted the person in charge of the quarry to discuss the matter. They are yet to arrive,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ottapalam Sub-Inspector said the panchayat officials had issued a stop memo to the quarry, but the owners had approached the Kerala High Court and obtained a stay order against it.