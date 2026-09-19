Kochi: The police have arrested six of the seven accused allegedly involved in the dacoity at a rented house in Kochi’s Palarivattom, where a gang held seven migrant workers hostage at knifepoint, assaulted them and allegedly disrobed three women while searching for valuables.

The arrests come two days after the incident on September 17, when five armed men allegedly barged into the house near Samskara Junction during the early hours and looted cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and other valuables worth more than ₹6 lakh.

The police have not disclosed the identities of the arrested persons as the victims are yet to undergo an identification parade. The search for the seventh accused is continuing.

According to the police, the investigation initially established the involvement of five persons in the execution of the dacoity. Further investigation later revealed the involvement of two more people in the planning and conspiracy behind the crime, bringing the total number of accused to seven. The two were subsequently included as accused number 6 and 7.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on September 17 at a rented house within the limits of Palarivattom police station. Five persons allegedly entered the house, threatened the occupants with knives and confined them inside. They then searched the house and the occupants for valuables.

During the search, the accused allegedly forcibly disrobed the three women while looking for gold ornaments. They subsequently fled with around ₹1.2 lakh in cash, 10 mobile phones worth approximately ₹3.05 lakh, gold ornaments and other valuables. The victims were also allegedly threatened with serious consequences if they disclosed the incident to anyone.

The incident was reported to the police shortly afterwards, following which Palarivattom Police registered a case under Sections 310(2), 311, 333, 76, 126(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police team immediately reached the scene, secured and sealed the premises and began a scientific investigation. The team collected scientific evidence from the scene and analysed technical evidence, including digital and other relevant information.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had dispersed to different locations after the dacoity. Teams were deployed to several places, including Kottayam, Palakkad and Kollam. Police also found that some of the accused, who are migrant workers, were attempting to flee towards Assam.

“Following coordinated investigation and follow-up operations, six of the seven accused were traced and arrested from different locations. The search for the remaining accused is continuing,” said police sources.

The police have so far recovered all 10 stolen mobile phones, collectively valued at around ₹3.05 lakh. Police have also recovered a portion of the stolen ₹1.2 lakh in cash. Knives and other articles allegedly connected with the commission of the offence are yet to be recovered.

The investigation has also revealed a financial dispute between the accused and the victims that allegedly dates back around eight months.

“The sixth and seventh accused and the victims had previously been business partners and were involved in an illegal business activity at different locations in the city. A dispute over approximately ₹2 lakh reportedly arose between them. The dispute resurfaced after the victims started another illegal business activity at Pipeline Road, within the limits of Palarivattom police station. So the sixth and 7th accused allegedly planned the dacoity to recover the disputed amount,” said police sources.

The two allegedly subsequently engaged the other accused to execute the plan. The police have also verified the criminal antecedents of the accused arrested so far. Police said five of the six arrested persons had previous criminal cases.

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The investigation is continuing to establish the individual role of each accused, apprehend the remaining suspect and recover the remaining stolen property.

The police said they are examining scientific evidence, technical evidence, witness statements, recoveries, and other corroborative material collected during the investigation to establish the full conspiracy and each accused's precise role.