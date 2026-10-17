Kerala lottery Karunya KR-772 result today 17/10/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KG 709965 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-772 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹10 lakh.
1st Prize Rs :10000000
- KG 709965 (KAYAMKULAM)
Cons Prize Rs :5000
- KA 709965
- KB 709965
- KC 709965
- KD 709965
- KE 709965
- KF 709965
- KH 709965
- KJ 709965
- KK 709965
- KL 709965
- KM 709965
2nd Prize Rs :2500000
- KA 724739 (PATTAMBI)
3rd Prize Rs :1000000
- KL 523947 (CHITTUR)
4th Prize Rs :5000
- 0945
- 1969
- 2438
- 2850
- 3078
- 3099
- 3257
- 3607
- 3635
- 4045
- 4479
- 4726
- 5383
- 7462
- 7664
- 7696
- 8195
- 8822
- 9924
5th Prize Rs :2000
- 1316
- 2914
- 2938
- 6560
- 8018
- 8432
6th Prize Rs :1000
- 0085
- 0271
- 0880
- 1514
- 1983
- 2116
- 2527
- 2605
- 2787
- 2961
- 3186
- 4468
- 4625
- 5133
- 5191
- 5643
- 5660
- 6104
- 6351
- 6376
- 6453
- 7250
- 7465
- 7509
- 9350
7th Prize Rs :500
- 0301
- 0409
- 0492
- 0516
- 0644
- 0692
- 0712
- 0722
- 0987
- 1229
- 1309
- 1378
- 1530
- 1812
- 2339
- 2349
- 2758
- 2808
- 3058
- 3138
- 3162
- 3182
- 3335
- 3424
- 3434
- 3520
- 3909
- 4786
- 4907
- 5055
- 5135
- 5224
- 5356
- 5407
- 5557
- 5569
- 5890
- 5993
- 6050
- 6054
- 6093
- 6197
- 6206
- 6236
- 6310
- 6341
- 6396
- 6438
- 6475
- 6526
- 6538
- 6768
- 6928
- 6997
- 7260
- 7319
- 7532
- 7604
- 7802
- 8114
- 8123
- 8148
- 8182
- 8352
- 8452
- 8573
- 8746
- 8895
- 9002
- 9023
- 9105
- 9240
- 9426
- 9459
- 9778
- 9798
8th Prize Rs :200
- 0017
- 0037
- 0101
- 0151
- 0189
- 0254
- 0337
- 0350
- 0407
- 0494
- 0723
- 0891
- 1266
- 1428
- 1434
- 1502
- 1758
- 1934
- 2058
- 2086
- 2102
- 2291
- 2388
- 2713
- 3010
- 3061
- 3129
- 3301
- 3539
- 3586
- 3698
- 3704
- 3764
- 4002
- 4080
- 4267
- 4382
- 4394
- 4483
- 4621
- 4911
- 4984
- 5167
- 5328
- 5394
- 5466
- 5588
- 5700
- 5717
- 5782
- 5815
- 5870
- 5908
- 5987
- 6065
- 6226
- 6240
- 6250
- 6501
- 6565
- 6747
- 6902
- 7152
- 7178
- 7190
- 7424
- 7546
- 7692
- 7711
- 7723
- 7840
- 8160
- 8302
- 8312
- 8369
- 8690
- 8773
- 8791
- 8806
- 8910
- 8918
- 8925
- 9021
- 9111
- 9482
- 9720
- 9787
- 9793
- 9863
- 9918
- 9927
- 9984
9th Prize Rs :100
- 0006
- 0076
- 0132
- 0243
- 0397
- 0504
- 0606
- 0617
- 0673
- 0733
- 0784
- 0835
- 0876
- 0931
- 0935
- 1042
- 1049
- 1113
- 1125
- 1503
- 1621
- 1661
- 1725
- 1750
- 1775
- 1781
- 2023
- 2051
- 2115
- 2124
- 2470
- 2543
- 2628
- 2640
- 2661
- 2739
- 2760
- 3003
- 3095
- 3504
- 3595
- 3836
- 3867
- 3969
- 3998
- 4001
- 4008
- 4056
- 4061
- 4091
- 4167
- 4290
- 4300
- 4348
- 4384
- 4585
- 4697
- 4746
- 4774
- 4785
- 4789
- 4817
- 4862
- 4937
- 4990
- 5002
- 5103
- 5203
- 5226
- 5248
- 5262
- 5270
- 5285
- 5331
- 5440
- 5461
- 5527
- 5582
- 5728
- 5793
- 5889
- 5918
- 6045
- 6051
- 6085
- 6147
- 6151
- 6198
- 6301
- 6346
- 6409
- 6516
- 6564
- 6829
- 6867
- 6888
- 6893
- 6951
- 7058
- 7135
- 7235
- 7402
- 7661
- 7683
- 7782
- 7879
- 7888
- 7947
- 8027
- 8099
- 8143
- 8349
- 8433
- 8465
- 8543
- 8560
- 8576
- 8716
- 8763
- 8797
- 8880
- 8888
- 8984
- 8995
- 8999
- 9012
- 9029
- 9062
- 9127
- 9222
- 9332
- 9364
- 9399
- 9420
- 9465
- 9521
- 9634
- 9665
- 9814
- 9832
- 9894
- 9915
- 9922
- 9970
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-73 result 16.10.2025
What you should read next
Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
What you should read next
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.