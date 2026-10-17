The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-772 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹10 lakh.

Enter Full Ticket Number Without Space. Example XX000000 Congratulations Ticket number has won Better luck next time!! 1st Prize Rs :10000000 KG 709965 (KAYAMKULAM) Cons Prize Rs :5000 KA 709965

KB 709965

KC 709965

KD 709965

KE 709965

KF 709965

KH 709965

KJ 709965

KK 709965

KL 709965

KM 709965 2nd Prize Rs :2500000 KA 724739 (PATTAMBI) 3rd Prize Rs :1000000 KL 523947 (CHITTUR) FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS 4th Prize Rs :5000 0945

1969

2438

2850

3078

3099

3257

3607

3635

4045

4479

4726

5383

7462

7664

7696

8195

8822

9924 5th Prize Rs :2000 1316

2914

2938

6560

8018

8432 6th Prize Rs :1000 0085

0271

0880

1514

1983

2116

2527

2605

2787

2961

3186

4468

4625

5133

5191

5643

5660

6104

6351

6376

6453

7250

7465

7509

9350 7th Prize Rs :500 0301

0409

0492

0516

0644

0692

0712

0722

0987

1229

1309

1378

1530

1812

2339

2349

2758

2808

3058

3138

3162

3182

3335

3424

3434

3520

3909

4786

4907

5055

5135

5224

5356

5407

5557

5569

5890

5993

6050

6054

6093

6197

6206

6236

6310

6341

6396

6438

6475

6526

6538

6768

6928

6997

7260

7319

7532

7604

7802

8114

8123

8148

8182

8352

8452

8573

8746

8895

9002

9023

9105

9240

9426

9459

9778

9798 8th Prize Rs :200 0017

0037

0101

0151

0189

0254

0337

0350

0407

0494

0723

0891

1266

1428

1434

1502

1758

1934

2058

2086

2102

2291

2388

2713

3010

3061

3129

3301

3539

3586

3698

3704

3764

4002

4080

4267

4382

4394

4483

4621

4911

4984

5167

5328

5394

5466

5588

5700

5717

5782

5815

5870

5908

5987

6065

6226

6240

6250

6501

6565

6747

6902

7152

7178

7190

7424

7546

7692

7711

7723

7840

8160

8302

8312

8369

8690

8773

8791

8806

8910

8918

8925

9021

9111

9482

9720

9787

9793

9863

9918

9927

9984 9th Prize Rs :100 0006

0076

0132

0243

0397

0504

0606

0617

0673

0733

0784

0835

0876

0931

0935

1042

1049

1113

1125

1503

1621

1661

1725

1750

1775

1781

2023

2051

2115

2124

2470

2543

2628

2640

2661

2739

2760

3003

3095

3504

3595

3836

3867

3969

3998

4001

4008

4056

4061

4091

4167

4290

4300

4348

4384

4585

4697

4746

4774

4785

4789

4817

4862

4937

4990

5002

5103

5203

5226

5248

5262

5270

5285

5331

5440

5461

5527

5582

5728

5793

5889

5918

6045

6051

6085

6147

6151

6198

6301

6346

6409

6516

6564

6829

6867

6888

6893

6951

7058

7135

7235

7402

7661

7683

7782

7879

7888

7947

8027

8099

8143

8349

8433

8465

8543

8560

8576

8716

8763

8797

8880

8888

8984

8995

8999

9012

9029

9062

9127

9222

9332

9364

9399

9420

9465

9521

9634

9665

9814

9832

9894

9915

9922

9970

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-73 result 16.10.2025

Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

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Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.